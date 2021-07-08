Euro giants test Man Utd resolve and ‘seduce’ star as big bid is prepped

PSG will launch an offer to Manchester United for Paul Pogba in the coming days that is likely to match their valuation of the star, according to reports in France.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract at Man Utd and they may have worries about losing him for free for a second time. If they cannot convince him to sign a new contract, which would make him their top earner, they may have to sell. It is still up in the air whether he will accept the new terms or not.

A recent report claimed that not everyone at United is on the same page about Pogba. There are doubts over whether he justifies such a high wage after five years of inconsistency since what was then a world-record transfer.

But the Frenchman has shown his quality in 2021 so far, including at the Euros, where one United legend named him the player of the tournament so far despite being eliminated.

Even so, reports earlier this week claimed Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has already held transfer talks with representatives of PSG. Furthermore, it was claimed that Pogba was ‘warming to the idea’ of moving back to his homeland.

Now L’Equipe, as cited by the Daily Mail, claims the Ligue 1 giants are ready to launch a formal bid to sign Pogba. As per the article, the offer is likely to match United’s €60m (£51m) asking price for the 28-year-old.

As that is an offer which could, it’s claimed, tempt United to cash in on the midfielder.

Furthermore, L’Equipe claims Pogba is ‘seduced’ by the prospect of playing under Mauricio Pochettino at PSG. Paris Saint-Germain often challenge strongly when it comes to prizes in France. Pogba, it’s said, also likes the idea of forming a dream midfield triumverate alongside Marco Verratti and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Indeed, when all is said and done, PSG’s bid could well prove enough, all things considered, for United to sell.

Man Utd warned off Goretzka

United’s hopes of replacing Pogba with Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka have, meanwhile, suffered a blow.

The Red Devils are being strongly tipped to swoop for Germany star Leon Goretzka, with the player currently having just a year remaining on his contract at The Allianz. That has piqued United’s interest in trying to land the powerful midfielder in somewhat of a bargain deal.

The 26-year-old was a major player under Hansi Flick, and Julian Nagelsmann appears to value him just as much.

For his part, Goretzka is in favour of staying in Germany. However, he will not take a team-friendly deal, which does give United hope.

Goretzka would certainly add more dynamism to Solskjaer’s midfield. As well as being a good technician, Goretzka is also strong enough to cope with the Premier League’s physicality.

However, Bayern are hopeful of persuading him to a new deal, especially given Nagelsmann’s stance.

