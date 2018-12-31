Euro Paper Talk: 120-goal star eyes €110m Man Utd move amid Real Madrid frustration; Ligue 1 giants target Liverpool man

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of an Inter Milan star, while a Liverpool defender is in demand, according to Monday’s European papers.

INTER MILAN STAR WANTS MAN UTD MOVE

Inter Milan striker and captain Mauro Icardi has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Don Balon report that Icardi has the intention of competing for major honours and doesn’t see that happening at his current club.

The Argentine initially wanted a move to Spain to join Real Madrid, the report claims, however a lack of interest from Los Blancos means that he is now open to a move to Manchester United.

The Spanish outlet alludes to the fact that the Red Devils have big plans in place to take the club back to the top of European football, something Icardi is interested in.

Don Balon also state that United rejected the chance to sign Icardi two years ago, and the 25-year-old has scored an incredible 120 goals in 204 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

Icardi is believed to be valued upwards of €100m, and it was recently suggested by the same outlet that the Serie A side would consider a straight swap deal involving Paul Pogba, though the Frenchman’s recent upturn in form may make that difficult.

AND THE REST

Aaron Ramsey will seal a free transfer move to Juventus when his Arsenal contract expires this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Marseille are keen on signing Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno in January (Le10 Sport)

Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 26, has played down the prospect of a move to Chelsea in January by saying he will not be leaving the Bernabeu during the transfer window (Deportes Cuatro)

Sevilla are keen to sign Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (Mundo Deportivo)

Raphael Varane expects to spend his entire career with Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is keen on a move to Serie A with AC Milan and Inter interested in signing the Uruguayan (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Tony Kroos are among a number high-profile targets for Inter Milan this summer (Corriere Dello Sport)

Lille and Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 23, who has been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City, appears open to a move next summer (Le Voix du Nord)

Manchester United want to sign 27-year-old Roma and Greece centre-back Kostas Manolas (Tuttomercato)

German club RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign Chelsea’s 18-year-old English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi (Kicker – German)

Sevilla striker Luis Muriel is set to swap the La Liga outfit for Fiorentina rather than fellow Serie A side Milan, despite the later having accelerated negotiations (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool target and Borussia Dortmund and USA midfielder Christian Pulisic, 20, looks set to join Premier League rivals Chelsea, according to an announcement made by former USA striker Eddie Johnson on social media (Calciomercato)

Everton defender Yerry Mina is of interest to Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Valencia, who are keen to bring the former Barcelona man back to Spain (Don Balon)

Andreiy Lunin wants to stay at loan side Leganes until the end of the season despite Real Madrid’s desire to recall the goalkeeper in January (AS)