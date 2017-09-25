Euro Paper Talk: Huge Liverpool U-turn on Coutinho; Moukoudi’s London link

Barcelona have been given a major lift in their efforts to persuade Liverpool to sell Philippe Coutinho, while Arsenal hope to sign a £10m-rated French defender, according to Monday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL READY TO LET COUTINHO GO IN JANUARY

Barcelona have been fresh hope of landing £120million Philippe Coutinho in January, according to reports in Spain.

The La Liga giants saw three bids for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool this summer, but despite keeping the player, Catalan newspaper Sport claim the Reds are finally ready to relent.

They claim Liverpool are apparently more receptive to the possibility of speaking about a transfer and would be more open to the idea of negotiating the departure of the 25-year-old.

Although Coutinho has been reintegrated into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team set-up at Anfield, the player’s camp are said to have informed Liverpool’s owners that he still wants to play for Barca and staying this summer has not dampened that desire to move on.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the player and his agents do not believe that the fact that he would be cup-tied for the knockout stage of the Champions League would prevent him moving during the January transfer window, with a compromise fee of £120million likely to be agreed.

These are certainly very strong claims from Sport, who are often seen as taking a very pro Barcelona stance, and given the Reds fought so hard to keep the player this summer, it would seem strange for them to relent so soon and allow their star man to leave mid-season.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has told Presnel Kimpembe to ignore interest from Liverpool and stay at PSG for the foreseeable future (Telefoot)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has hinted he could soon quit London and return to Italy after admitting he misses life in his homeland (Radio Anch’io lo sport)

Bayern Munich apparently turned down the chance to sign big-name stars such as Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Gabriel Jesus, and Leroy Sane after refusing to enter a bidding war with Premier League suitors (Kicker)

Arsenal are apparently among several clubs interested in Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi. Bordeaux, Nice and RB Leipzig are also keen on the £10m-rated 19-year-old (La Parisen)

Max Allegri has told Gonzalo Higuain he wants to see an improvement in his attitude, with the Juventus striker set for a recall to the side for Wednesday’s CL clash against Olympiacos (Calciomercato)

Edinson Cavani has reportedly turned down an offer of €1m to allow Neymar to take penalties for Paris St-Germain (El Pais)

Cavani is a transfer target for AC Milan and the Serie A club are preparing a bid for the PSG striker in January (RAI Sport)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turned down the chance to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez over the summer (Don Balon)

Juventus are refusing to meet the €100m release clause in Jan Oblak’s contract and believe Wojciech Szczesny will be Gigi Buffon’s long-term replacement (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has slammed compatriot Marco Verratti for trying to force a summer move to Barcelona (Le Figaro)