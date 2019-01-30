Euro Paper Talk: 207-goal star to follow boss to Man Utd

Manchester United could be set for a huge summer shake-up, while Newcastle are set to sign a Monaco defender on deadline day, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MAN UTD EYEING MAJOR SUMMER REVAMP

Manchester United could complete a stunning double acquisition in the summer, according to reports from Spain.

Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successful start to life as United caretaker boss, it is possible that the club could look to make a more permanent appointment at the end of the season.

According to Diario Gol, Zinedine Zidane is still a candidate to take the job in the summer, with the Red Devils wanting a ‘bigger name’ to follow Solskjaer.

The report also claims that Zidane could be joined at his new club by striker Karim Benzema, with the Frenchman apparently desperate to work with his countryman again.

Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain are mentioned as possible options, but the 31-year-old would be attracted by the chance to play in the Premier League and for a big club like United.

Recent reports have suggested that Romelu Lukaku is fighting for his Old Trafford future, having become out of favour recently due to the form of three of his team-mates.

Meanwhile, AS claims that Real are targeting 21-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic – who is on loan from Benfica – as a long-term successor to Benzema.

AND THE REST

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has ‘given up’ hope of turning Coutinho’s fortunes around at the club, casting fresh doubt over his future (Sport0

Inter are unhappy with Ivan Perisic over the player pushing for a move away from the club (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are one of multiple clubs in the race to sign Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali (David Amoyal)

Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur has emerged as a top transfer target for Liverpool (iNews)

Anthony Martial will sign a new five-year deal with Manchester United this week (Mohamed Bouhafsi)

Barcelona have reportedly brought forward their plans to sign Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, with a deal to be completed in the next 48 hours instead (Mundo Deportivo)

Monaco left back Antonio Barreca is set to transfer to Newcastle United (Sky Sport)

West Ham United are plotting a last-ditch €40million bid for Andrea Belotti from Torino (TMW)

Leicester City and Monaco have agreed a deal to swap midfielders Adrien Silva and Youri Tielemans (Le10 Sport)

Arsenal will have to wait until Paris St-Germain sign a second central midfielder before they can look at a move for Frenchman Christopher Nkunku (Get French Football)

Olivier Giroud has rejected a move to Chinese club Dalian Yifang (L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner has completed a move to Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League

Arsenal have entered into talks to sign Yannick Carrasco from Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang (Sky Italy)

Watford have told Milan that winger Gerard Deulofeu will not be sold in January (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have targeted Nigerian Victor Osimhen after ending their interest in Deulofeu (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman has joined French club Reims on loan until the end of the season

Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin, 28, is set to join Atlanta United in the MLS and resume his career under Frank de Boer (L’Equipe)

Porto are set to abandon their pursuit of Celtic’sformer France Under-21 midfielder Olivier Ntcham, 22 (A Bola)

AS Monaco are on the verge of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa on loan until the end of the season (Sky Germany)

Bordeaux are close to completing the signing of PSG midfielder Yacine Adli (RMC)

Schalke forward Franco Di Santo is finalising a move to Galatasaray (Bild)

Lille are interested in bringing in Swansea’s Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer (L’Equipe)