A World Cup star has ‘has signed’ a two-year deal at Liverpool, while a Man Utd target is in talks with PSG, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

BESIKTAS DEFENDER AGREES LIVERPOOL DEAL

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports.

Turkish publication A Spor claims that Vida ‘has signed’ two-year deal at Anfield in principle while the Reds have an option of a third year.

Vida played a starring role for Croatia as the unfancied European side reached the final of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

His displays alerted Liverpool as well as other Premier League sides – including Everton and West Ham – to his availability.

However, it now looks like the Reds have won the race for his signature but they must now agree a fee with the Turkish side, whose valuation of Vida is €25million (£22.2million).

ARSENAL, LIVERPOOL TARGET WANTS BARCA EXIT

Ousmane Dembele wants out of Barcelona following the arrival of Malcom from Bordeaux, a report claims.

Spanish outlet Cadena Cope states that the France international has made up his mind over his future following the Brazilian’s arrival.

Dembele only moved to the Nou Camp last summer in a deal that could reach €145million, but had a disjointed campaign plagued with injuries, failing to establish a starting berth.

Now, the report claims that the 21-year-old is determined to get a fresh start this summer by securing a move, with both Arsenal and Liverpool linked.

Neither club has submitted an official offer as of yet, Cadena Cope states, while Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is against selling the former Dortmund man.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have contacted Ante Rebic’s agent regarding a potential move for the Eintracht Frankfurt winger (SportBild)

Manchester United and Real Madrid were both offered the chance to sign Malcom before he completed his move to Barcelona (AS)

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has reportedly received an offer from Premier League giants Manchester United

Leonardo Bonucci is ready to return to Juventus just 12 months after leaving the Turin club to join AC Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of winger Gelson Martins

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that teenager Alphonso Davies teenager will join Bayern Munich from the Vancouver Whitecaps in January

Rummenigge has also confirmed that defender Jerome Boateng is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about a possible transfer

Bayern Munich have ruled out selling reported Manchester United target Thiago Alcantara during the summer transfer window

Leon Bailey’s agent Craig Butler has played down transfer rumours linking the Bayer Leverkusen winger to Roma

New AC Milan director Leonardo has made contact with former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte about taking over at the club (Corriere Dello Sport)

Chelsea’s chief Marina Granovskaia is set to land in Italy tomorrow to discuss the transfers of Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic, and Daniele Rugani (Corriere Dello Sport)

