Euro Paper Talk: £40m Man Utd defensive target gives hint over future

A Manchester United defensive target has been speaking about the chances of a move, while PSG are set for a huge clear out , according to Friday’s European papers.

FIORENTINA STAR CAGEY OVER MAN UTD RUMOURS

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic has been discussing his future, as talk of a potential move to Manchester United or Juventus continues to circulate.

The Serbian star has enjoyed another impressive season in Serie A and that has not gone unnoticed, as some of Europe’s big hitters sit up and take notice.

And speaking to Il Messaggero about the chances of him moving on this summer, the 21-year-old said: “The season is very long, there are some positive periods; I work on a daily basis to get stronger than the previous day, and I do not get distracted by the numbers that circulate about me – I’m a humble guy.”

Humble he may be, but Fiorentina will have a job on their cards trying to keep one of the most talented centre-backs in European football on the books.

Indeed, United were rumoured to have had a £40million bid turned down for Milenkovic in January and they are expected to be back in for the player this summer – once they have sorted out who their next permanent manager is.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have opened talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is also interesting Chelsea and Liverpool (A Bola)

Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Ajax central defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer (Marca)

Florentino Perez threatened to kick Sergio Ramos out of Real Madrid during a heated exchange after the club’s Champions League exit (AS, Marca)

AC Milan have rejected three offers for their captain Alessio Romagnoli, who has been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea (Corriere dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to bring Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to the Parc des Princes this summer. The Slovenian’s current contract has an £85m release clause (Marca)

Isco has apologised to the Real Madrid squad for not boarding the team bus ahead of Real’s Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday. (Marca)

Juventus have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul as a potential addition to their squad (Calciomercato)

After their shock Champions League elimination, PSG plan to freshen up their squad in the summer. Thomas Meunier, Christopher Nkunku and winger Jese will be sold while the club will also consider offers for Angel Di Maria and striker Edinson Cavani (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti says Manchester United target Mauro Icardi has refused to return to training (Sky Sport Italia)

Juventus are nearing agreement for Mario Mandzukic over a contract renewal (Tuttosport )

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has claimed the club’s forward Ousmane Dembele is a better player than Neymar (Cataluna Ser radio)

Werder Bremen’s Maximilian Eggestein remains a Borussia Dortmund transfer target but the clubs haven’t held talks over a potential £25m deal (Sport Bild)

Striker Luis Muriel has confirmed he wants to turn his loan deal at Fiorentina from Sevilla into a permanent move this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Luis Muriel: Liverpool said to be keen on striker

Lazio are preapring to bring former Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel back to Serie A (Calciomercato)