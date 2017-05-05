Euro Paper Talk: £51m Barca raid on Liverpool; Arsenal blow

The bid Liverpool have been bracing themselves for may be about to arrive, while Manchester City could be set to let a striker leave, according to Friday’s European papers.

BARCELONA PREPARING £51M LIVERPOOL RAID

Philippe Coutinho could follow in Luis Suarez’s footsteps this summer by quitting Liverpool and joining Barcelona.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has long been linked with the La Liga giants, though no firm offer is ever understood to have been made.

However, Sport now claim Barcelona are ready to make their move, with a £51million bid being prepared to lure the talented playmaker to Spain.

However, given Coutinho is contracted to the Reds until 2022, you wouldn’t be surprised to see any such approach rejected.

INTER HOLD TALKS WITH AGENT OF ARSENAL TARGET

Turan: Has been linked with several sides

Turan: Has been linked with several sides

Inter Milan could throw a spanner in the works for Arsenal after they made Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan a top summer target.

The Turkish international is thought to be available for €20million after failing to properly establish himself at the Nou Camp, and Arsenal have been strongly linked.

However, Calciomercato report that Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio met with Turan’s agent this week to discuss a deal.

The report is also sure to heighten speculation that Inter will appoint Diego Simeone as their new coach for next season, with the Argentine a huge fan of Turan from their time together at Atletico Madrid.

IHEANACHO BUNDESLIGA-BOUND?

20-year-old Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho could join Bundesligaside Hoffenheim, report the hugely reliable-sounding OwnGoal Nigeria.

Iheanacho has an aditable goalscoring record for City, but it is believed that Pep Guardiola does not consider him capable of fitting into his footballing philosophy.

Although Hoffenheim are reported to have made the first move, it is likely the Nigerian will not be short on options across Europe.

AND THE REST

Kylian Mbappe’s prefered destination is Real Madrid, with the Monaco sensation wishing to work with France legend Zinedine Zidane (Marca)

Atletico Madrid appear to have won the race to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette (RMC)

Inter are prepaed to pay the €60million required to sign Manchester United target Victor Lindelof from Benfica (A Bola)

AC Milan are understood to have agreed a deal with Chelsea target Franck Kessie, who looks set to join from Atalanta (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter have scouted Monaco star and Manchester United target Fabinho on Wednesday night when the Brazilian played against Juventus in the Champions League semi-finals first leg (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus’ vice president Pavel Nedved has confirmed the Old Lady’s interest in reported Liverpool target Patrick Schick (Corriere dello Sport)

​Juve keeper Neto has been contacted by representatives of Napoli over a possible summer move (Tuttosport)

Napoli are also interested in Roma’s Mario Rui as Ghoulam could leave the San Paolo in the summer with Bayern, Chelsea and AC Milan interested (Tuttosport)