Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Liverpool make promise to €80m Real Madrid want-away; Alex Sandro wants £60m Prem move

Liverpool and Man Utd have promised a starring role to a Real Madrid outcast, while Juventus star is set to snub a move to PSG in favour of Man Utd, according to Sunday’s European papers.

MAN UTD, LIVERPOOL MAKE PROMISE TO REAL STAR

Manchester United and Liverpool have both reportedly made promises to a Real Madrid star who wants out of the club.

Croatia international Mateo Kovacic is apparently on the summer wishlist of both United and Liverpool amid uncertainty over his future at Real.

Kovacic was part of the Croatia squad that reached the World Cup final in Russia this summer, but has struggled for game time in Madrid since his move from Inter Milan.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are all above him in the pecking order, leading him to voicing his desire to get a summer move.

Now, Spanish outlet Marca claim that both United and Liverpool have made promises to the 24-year-old regarding game time.

The paper believes that the Premier League giants have both told Kovacic that he will have a “starring role” at their respective clubs.

The player has this summer been linked with moves to former club Inter Milan, as well as Roma and Tottenham, while Man City have also been linked.

JUVE STAR TO REJECT PSG FOR MAN UTD

Juventus defender Alex Sandro will reportedly snub advances from Paris Saint-Germain to seal a summer move to Manchester United.

That is according to journalist Claudia Garcia, who Rai Sports that the Red Devils are set to beat PSG to the Brazil star.

“I see Alex Sandro closer to Manchester United,” he revealed.

“PSG have to sign a midfielder if Adrien Rabiot leaves, they are very interested in Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.”

Sources in France recently suggested that Sandro has also agreed terms with PSG, and that the Serie A giants had named a £60m price.

However, Mourinho is not finished with his pursuit of the former Porto man, with The Independent claiming earlier in the week that the United boss will make another move for the defender this summer.

ATLETICO SOUNDING-OUT CHELSEA FOR GIROUD MOVE

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a deal to sign striker Olivier Giroud from Chelsea this summer.

Sky Sport Italia are claiming that Atletico’s proposed move has stemmed from a failure to land Nikola Kalinic, with the La Liga giants said to be losing patience with Milan over the deal.

Giroud only joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January but the FA Cup winners are said to be prepared to sanction his exit due to their pursuit of Juventus frontman Gonzalo Higuain, according to transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio.

There has reportedly been a meeting in London between Atletico and Chelsea officials regarding the France star, who helped his side to World Cup glory despite failing to score throughout the whole tournament.

Atletico’s failed attempts to land Kalinic appears to be due to Milan’s recent takeover by the Elliott Management Corporation, leading to uncertainty regarding current ins and outs at the San Siro.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich are ready to pay around £10.7million to Liverpool for the transfer of goalkeeper Loris Karius as they eye cover for Manuel Neuer (Bild)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants Isco or Marco Asensio to replace Eden Hazard if he moves to Real Madrid (Diario Gol)

Manchester City have moved into pole position to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus this summer (Sport Mediaset)

West Ham have had a £20 million bid for Domagoj Vida rejected by Besiktas (Aksam)

Everton have sounded out Yerry Mina, according to the Barcelona defender’s uncle and agent Jair Mina (Esports Cope)

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that James Rodriguez will not be moving clubs during this transfer window (Kicker)

Juventus star and Chelsea target Daniele Rugani will travel to the United States with the rest of the Old Lady squad for the pre-season tour (Calciomercato)

Bordeaux attacker Malcom, who is wanted by Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton, will reportedly undergo a medical with Roma on Tuesday (Premium Sport)

AC Milan centre-back Leonardo Bonucci is interested in a reunion with former team-mate Gianluigi Buffon, who is now with PSG (Corriere dello Sport)

Aurelio De Laurentiis has closed the door on a Napoli return for Edinson Cavani. “I haven’t signed him and won’t sign him.” (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has hit out at Gianluca Di Marzio for claiming he could join AC Milan (Football Italia)

Inter Milan are considering a move for former Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Eupen full-back and Senegal international Moussa Wague (El Mundo Deportivo)

Serie A giants Juventus have identified three possible replacements for Man Utd target Alex Sandro, who is currently close to a move to PSG (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sporting Lisbon have made a loan enquiry about Leicester City forward Islam Slimani

Leicester City have rejected a £12m bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for striker Ahmed Musa

Inter Milan are closing in on a move for Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich with the price of the transfer being negotiated (Sportmediaset)

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has ruled out the club selling Frenkie De Jong – a reported Barcelona target – this summer (Football Espana)

Out-of-favour Barcelona defender Douglas Pereira dos Santos is set to join Turkish club Sivasspor on a season-long loan (Diario Sport)

Dutch international striker and reported Sevilla target Bas Dost has renewed his contract at Sporting CP for a further three seasons (Football Espana)