AC Milan are closing in on the signing of a Man Utd and Liverpool attacking target, while Barcelona are ready to sell Philippe Coutinho, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MILAN TO BEAT UNITED, LIVERPOOL TO WINGER

AC Milan are reportedly in talks to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, who has been strongly linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest this season, having scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 17 league games this season.

Indeed a report on Tuesday stated that United were still very much in the hunt for the attacker, but now TeleRadioStereo and Antenna pundit Davide Russo de Cerame claims that the Rossoneri are already in ‘advanced negotiations’ for the player.

He claims that Bergwijn is close to arriving on loan, which has an option to buy of €20m included.

MARCA BELIEVE MAN UTD CAN LAND COUTINHO

Manchester United have been told they have a great chance to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer – with Marca offering the club their pearls of wisdom.

In a move that some might just see as a method of upsetting both Real’s great rivals, Barcelona – not to mention Liverpool – the Madrid-based paper believe there is every chance the LaLiga giants could look to cash in on the Brazilian this summer.

Coutinho joined Barca in a £142m deal last summer – making him the third most expensive player of all time. But after a promising start, Coutinho has found himself out of Ernesto Valverde’s first-team plans – and seemingly facing a huge battle to remain at the Nou Camp.

The former Inter Milan man has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford, while talk of a return to Liverpool has also been mooted. Jurgen Klopp addressed the speculation linking Coutinho with both clubs over the weekend.

However, while Klopp was confident Coutinho’s future remains in Catalonia, Marca believe there is every chance Barca will sell.

According to the paper, they claim Valverde has already made his mind up on Coutinho, while the club’s hierarchy will sell if a club bids €100m.

And Marca say United can steal a march on their fellow suitors for Coutinho by promising him a permanent role on the left-side of their attack – his favoured position at Barcelona and before that, Liverpool.

The paper adds that the surprise resurgence of Ousmane Dembele in Barca’s attack means Coutinho is now only being as a midfielder – but he’s also behind Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Carlos Alena and Sergio Busquets in the pecking order. The arrival of Kevin-Prince Boateng this week does not help Coutinho’s cause either.

Furthermore, it’s that if United offer Barcelona the money now ahead of a potential summer deal, Barca could well accept and give them the freedom to plan ahead for a big summer of spending.

AND THE REST

Chelsea have held talks with Barcelona academy player Ilaix Moriba Kourouma and could sign the 16-year-old this month (Diario Sport)

Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela insists he is ‘calm’ about his future after press speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona (Marca)

Juventus have all-but completed a deal for Genoa defender Cristian Romero (Tuttosport)

Genoa have reportedly been given the green light to sign Juventus winger Marko Pjaca (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Inter Milan could send right-back loanee Sime Vrsaljko back to Atletico Madrid this summer as they are not prepared to take up their €17.5m option to buy the Croatian (AS)

Arsenal are planning ‘revenge’ on Juventus for their capture of Aaron Ramsey on a free by hijacking the Serie A club’s move for 19-year-old Braga striker Trincao (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan have launched an enquiry for Real Madrid star Isco – and hope to beat Juventus, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich to the Spaniard’s signature (Tuttosport)

West Ham have had a €40m euros (£35.28m) bid rejected by Atalanta for Colombia international forward Duvan Zapata (Tuttosport)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva says it would not be a mistake to let France midfielder Adrien Rabiot leave the club. The 23-year-old is a target for a number of Premier League clubs (Telefoot)

New Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted his excitement about joining ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world’ but admitted he was ‘a bit sad’ to leave Sassuolo (Sky Italia)

Barcelona are now looking to sign Boateng’s former teammate, midfielder Stefano Sensi, who is rated at around €15m (MediaSet)

Tottenham could try and end their long wait to buy a new player by striking a deal to sign a Udinese winger Rodrigo de Paul (Tuttosport)

Alaves are negotiating to loan Real Betis midfielder Takashi Inui until the end of the current season (Marca)

Michy Batshuayi remains on the books of Valencia but is absent from training as Monaco look to close a loan deal (Le 10 Sport)

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a suspended 23-month prison sentence for tax fraud and will pay an €18.8m fine (various)

Ronaldo has asked the club to beat competition from the Premier League and sign Ousmane Dembele (Don Balon)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will fly to Paris this month to thrash out the sale of midfielder Allan. The Italians are currently seeking around €100m, though PSG are thought to have offered around €60m (Calciomercato)

Diego Simeone has agreed a contract renewal at Atletico Madrid which will see the Coach extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2021 (AS)

Arsenal are targeting a move for Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero as they look for a long-term replacement for Petr Cech (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Torino have been offered the chance to sign PSG winger Jese Rodriguez, with the Ligue 1 giants willing to waive a loan fee and cover 60% of his salary (Tuttosport)

AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata is tempted to join Fenerbahce this month (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Matteo Darmian could join Juventus or Inter Milan on loan this month, but a move to Juve will only happen if Bologna get their wish to sign Leonardo Spinazzola from the Serie A leaders (Sky Italia)

Eden Hazard has once again teased about the possibility of joining Real Madrid this summer – but gave an emphatic no to talk of joining Man Utd (France Football)