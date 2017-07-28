Euro Paper Talk: AC Milan in new Auba raid; Reds eye Real winger

Liverpool have been handed hope in their pursuit of a Real Madrid winger, while AC Milan are still in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Friday’s European papers.

Milan consider Aubameyang swoop

It has already been a busy summer transfer market for Milan, but now it looks as if their spending is not over just yet.

The Rossoneri have made no secret about their attempts to secure another star striker, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Andrea Belotti and Diego Costa all linked.

According to reports from La Repubblica, Milan have set their sights on Aubameyang due to the fact Belotti is set to sign a new deal with Torino.

Milan’s assault depends both on Aubameyang’s salary, which looks to be nearly €8million/year instead of the €12million suggested earlier.

The real issue is in the asking price of the Bundesliga club, with Dortmund asking at least €70million, however the temptation to bring Auba back to San Siro may prove to be a telling factor.

Liverpool given winger boost

Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez.

A report from Footmercato states that the La Liga giants are mulling over what to do with the 26-year-old.

His future at the club is in jeopardy due to Real’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, which threatens to push him down the pecking order.

The report claims that Los Blancos would rather see Vazquez leave on loan than on a permanent basis, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Liverpool would consider a loan deal.

Vazquez impressed for Real Madrid last season and earned regular game time under coach Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal eye Udinese midfielder

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, reports in Italy suggest.

Sportitalia claim the Gunners are in for the Roma, PSG and Everton target, who amassed a combined nine goals and assists in the league last season.

His agent Beppe Riso has confirm the interest of Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan, but hinted that a move to the Premier League for his client is favourable.

“Arsenal like him, he’s a lover of English football, and he’s also liked by Juve, Inter and other teams,” Riso told Sportitalia.

“Still, he’s young, he’s 21 years old, he must be calm and he’s only thinking about Udinese.

“After that, we’ll see. Do I see him more in the Premier League than other Leagues? Yes.”

Jankto revealed in July that he supported Arsenal and Juventus as a child.

And the rest…

Bayern Munich president Karl Heinz Rummenigge has revealed there are numerous clubs interested in midfielder Renato Sanches, including Chelsea

Olivier Giroud is still a Marseille transfer target as the French side look for a new No.9. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona won’t negotiate over Neymar. They will only let the Paris Saint-Germain transfer target leave for his €222m buyout clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Despite talk of Manchester United’s interest in Gareth Bale, the Welshman has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. (Marca)

RB Leipzig director of sports Ralf Rangnick is insistent Liverpool transfer target Naby Keita will not be sold this summer. (Bild)

Bayern Munich claim there is no way that Manchester United target Arturo Vidal is moving

Inter have joined Juventus in the hunt for Joao Cancelo (Calciomercato.com)

The agent of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has flown to the US to talk with Juventus exceutives about a summer move to Turin (Corriere dello Sport)

Juve’s Argentine star Paulo Dybala has refused to rule out a summer switch to Barcelona. The 23-year-old was asked after Thursday’s ICC win over Paris Saint-Germain to give an update to which he explained that “It was up to the club to make the decision” (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina’s president has revealed that Nikola Kalinic has requested a move to AC Milan

Juve have also prepared a €15million offer for Lazio forward Keita Balde (Corriere dello Sport)

Valencia are interested in Inter Milan defender Jeison Murillo (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Super-agent Mino Raiola looks set to take over the affairs of Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam (il Roma)

Juventus have also made enquiries for Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak (Corriere della Sera)