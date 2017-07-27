Euro Paper Talk: Neymar ‘deal done’; Serie A team in €150m Ronaldo bid
AC Milan are eyeing a world-record move for Cristiano Ronaldo, while Neymar “has joined PSG” one source says, according to Thursday’s European papers.
AC Milan ready Ronaldo bid
AC Milan are readying an offer for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Italy.
TuttoMercatoWeb (via @Rossonero_Fans on Twitter) state that Milan’s Chinese owners have given the green light to invest €150m for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Madrid president Florentino Perez has been informed, while Milan director Marco Fassone and Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes have spoken about Cristiano in “a concrete way”.
This comes after reports that Milan’s directors met Mendes in Sardinia earlier in the week to discuss his other clients; namely Renato Sanches, Falcao and Diego Costa.
There were rumours shortly after the meeting that CR7’s name had been brought up, but nothing lending itself to concrete interest.
Zinedine Zidane spoke about the future of Ronaldo on Thursday, adding fuel to the rumours: “Cristiano Ronaldo? I hope BBC will be confirmed for this season, but everything can happen until August 31.”
Genoa man eyes Liverpool move
Genoa wide man Diego Laxalt is ready to snub a move to Torino as he waits for a possible Liverpool move, a report claims.
Tuttomercatoweb state that the 24-year-old has his heart set on Anfield as reports suggest Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the dynamic midfielder.
West Ham United have previously seen a bid turned down by the Serie A side, while Torino are the next in line to try a bid.
Laxalt scored one goal and amassed four assists for Genoa last season and can play all along the left side.
The Reds have already signed one winger from Italy already this summer as Mohamad Salah arrived from Roma.
Inter ready bid for United target
Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a €50million mega offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are preparing an offer following a meeting between the club’s owners Suning, sporting director Piero Ausilio and transfer advisor Walter Sabatini.
Vidal’s current contract at Bayern expires in 2019 and although the Bundesliga champions are willing to negotiate a new deal, the report states that they are not prepared to make a significant increase to his salary.
Inter are looking to provide the Chile international with the financial incentive to return to Serie A after his spell at rivals Juventus.
This comes after Carlo Ancelotti told Inter to “forget about” him earlier this week: “Vidal, on the other hand, will stay with us.
“I’ve told my friends, (Inter director of football Walter) Sabatini and (coach Luciano) Spalletti, to forget about him.”
And the rest…
A member of the Qatar Football Federation claims Paris Saint-Germain have signed Neymar (Le10 Sport)
PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi is closing in on a move to Juventus (Corriere dello Sport)
Liverpool have put a €150m price tag on Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho
Milan could be about to add to their squad for next season with reports suggesting that striker Anwar El Ghazi could be the latest arrival (Calciomercato.com)
Lazio may be ready to give a Serie A lifeline to Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres (Corriere dello Sport)
Lazio have rejected Juventus’ opening offer for striker Keita Balde (Tuttosport)
Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Toulouse defender Issa Diop, but the Ligue 1 club are resisting (Calciomercato.com)
Fiorentina are set to make a move for Spurs target Suso (La Nazione)
Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has become Inter Milan’s number one transfer target this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Juventus are making move to sign Kostas Manolas from rivals Roma just 12 months after convincing Miralem Pjanic to swap Rome for Turin. They view him as an ideal replacement for Leonardo Bonucci (Calciomercato.com)
Sevilla have given an ultimatum to Jesus Navas over a possible return to the club (Corriere dello Sport)
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed midfielder Renato Sanches wants to play first-team football (Kicker)