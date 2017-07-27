Euro Paper Talk: Neymar ‘deal done’; Serie A team in €150m Ronaldo bid

AC Milan are eyeing a world-record move for Cristiano Ronaldo, while Neymar “has joined PSG” one source says, according to Thursday’s European papers.

AC Milan ready Ronaldo bid

AC Milan are readying an offer for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Italy.

TuttoMercatoWeb (via @Rossonero_Fans on Twitter) state that Milan’s Chinese owners have given the green light to invest €150m for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has been informed, while Milan director Marco Fassone and Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes have spoken about Cristiano in “a concrete way”.

This comes after reports that Milan’s directors met Mendes in Sardinia earlier in the week to discuss his other clients; namely Renato Sanches, Falcao and Diego Costa.

There were rumours shortly after the meeting that CR7’s name had been brought up, but nothing lending itself to concrete interest.

Zinedine Zidane spoke about the future of Ronaldo on Thursday, adding fuel to the rumours: “Cristiano Ronaldo? I hope BBC will be confirmed for this season, but everything can happen until August 31.”

Genoa man eyes Liverpool move

Genoa wide man Diego Laxalt is ready to snub a move to Torino as he waits for a possible Liverpool move, a report claims.

Tuttomercatoweb state that the 24-year-old has his heart set on Anfield as reports suggest Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the dynamic midfielder.

West Ham United have previously seen a bid turned down by the Serie A side, while Torino are the next in line to try a bid.

Laxalt scored one goal and amassed four assists for Genoa last season and can play all along the left side.

The Reds have already signed one winger from Italy already this summer as Mohamad Salah arrived from Roma.

Inter ready bid for United target

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a €50million mega offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.