Euro Paper Talk: Agent ends talk of Man Utd, PSG target moving; Nani’s shock switch

Monaco look increasingly likely to resist the temptation to sell another of their star men, while former Man Utd star Nani looks set for a shock deadline day move, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

FABINHO LIKELY TO STAY AT MONACO

Fabinho is looking increasingly likely to stay at Monaco this summer.

With a number of their title-winning side already leaving the club this summer, Monaco can expect to be further pillaged before the window shuts with Kylian Mbappe and possibly Thomas Lemar set to leave.

But Monaco will now unlikely to allow Fabinho to leave, with the player now looking set to stay.

Fabinho, who can operate as a right-back or in midfield, was initially linked with Man Utd and Man City, before PSG looked to have closed on a deal for him.

However, Leander Dendoncker’s agent believes this won’t happen.

Dendoncker, who plays for Anderlecht, was considered to be the replacement for Fabinho, so his agent’s opinion is not to be scoffed at.

“So far as Monaco haven’t sold Fabinho it [Dendoncker’s move] won’t be possible. But, according to the latest rumours I’ve heard, I don’t get the feeling that he will leave,” he told Foot Mercato.

LIVERPOOL AND CHELSEA FAIL IN NEW BIDS FOR LONG-TERM NAPOLI TARGETS

Liverpool have seen a fresh bid for Napoli star and long-term target Piotr Zielinski rejected, according to Il Gazzetta dello Sport.

The paper claims the Reds approached Napoli over a move for Zielinski – one of Jurgen Klopp’s major targets last summer – earlier this month, but once again failed to get a deal over the line.

The report claims Napoli’s squad agreed between them to all stay loyal this summer as they feel they have a genuine chance to end the club’s generation-long to win the Serie A title this season.

Further, it claims Chelsea also saw efforts to prise Kalidou Koulibaly away from the club rejected, while Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne rejected Barcelona and the likes of Pepe Reina, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faozi Ghoulam, Allan and Arkadiusz Milik have also all rejected moves away from San Paolo.

LAZIO DIG IN HEELS BUT EXPECTED TO LOSE SERBIAN STAR NEXT SUMMER

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Linked with man United move

Manchester United and Juventus may have been given a firm rebuttal from Lazio over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – but that will not stop them pursuing a deal.

Italian publication Il Biancanero claims both clubs have seen offers knocked back by Lazio owner Claudio Lotito, who has deemed the young Serbian ‘unsellable’ this summer after his club already lost the services of Lucas Biglia to Milan, Wesley Hoedt, who went to Southampton and Keita Balde, who will move to Monaco.

It’s reported the duo submitted offers of €50m for the 6ft 3ins midfielder, but their interest will be renewed either in January, or more likely, next summer.

The Serbian, 22, joined Lazio in 2015 and has made 73 appearances for the club, scoring 10 times.

AND THE REST

Nani has emerged as a shock late target for Lazio, with the Serie A giants trying to sign the former Mancheser United winger from Valencia before the transfer window closes (Plaza Deportivo)

Liverpool officials are flying to Monaco to finalise the signing of Thomas Lemar after Monaco conceded they’d sell for €100m (Get French Football)

Chelsea have submitted a bid to Bayern Munich for Rafinha (Bild)

Juventus believe they will sign Emre Can next summer – and will open talks to sign him on a free transfer in January, with the player set to move on a free transfer next summer (Tuttosport)

Manchester United are preparing a €100m bid to sign Gareth Bale before Thursday’s transfer deadline (Don Balon)

Barcelona and Arsenal held talks over a swap deal involving Mesut Ozil and Arda Turan earlier this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente will complete a £14m move to Chelsea by the end of today – but only if Wilfried Bony completes a return to the Liberty Stadium first (AS)

Juventus and Fenerbahce will battle it out to sign Marouane Fellaini in January – after accepting Manchester United won’t sell him this summer (Gazetta dello Sport)

Davinson Sanchez claims Spurs convinced him to join them ahead of Barcelona after presenting a clearer vision of his role in the side (Don Balon)

Rennes are confident of sealing the loan signing of Sunderland star Wahbi Khazri (L’Equipe)

Barcelona could offer Juventus and Manchester United target Andre Gomes to PSG as part of the deal to sign Angel Di Maria (Mundo Deportivo)

Benedikt Howedes has arrived in Italy and will undergo a medical with Juventus. The Schalke defender will sign on an initial season-long loan with an option to buy (Calciomercato)

Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson has confirmed that Pawel Cibicki has missed training and is heading for talks with an unnamed club, believed to be Leeds (Sydsvenskan)

Levante have made a loan offer for Arsenal forward Lucas Perez (Marca)

Torino are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona for the signing of Munir (Gazetta dello Sport)

Juventus have an agreement with Genoa for the signing of Laxalt. The player can either arrive in Turin or join Atalanta in exchange for Leonardo Spinazzola (Calciomercato)

Lisandro Lopez has emerged as Inter’s alternative to Shkodran Mustafi and Eliaquim Mangala (Corriere dello Sport)