JUAN MATA’S FAMILY LINK TO HELP MAN UTD SIGN SALISU

Manchester United are reportedly confident of securing the January signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation in LaLiga this season, with his commanding performances at the heart of Valladolid’s defence seeing the likes of Newcastle, Everton, Southampton and West Ham linked with his signature.

However, El Diario De Valladolid – as translated by Sport Witness – claims it is United who lead the chase for the powerful Ghanaian, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side using an ‘insider’ to get the deal done.

As per the report, Salisu is actually represented by Juan Mata’s father and it’s claimed the Spanish playmaker has been tasked with steering his father into persuading the player to move to Old Trafford in January.

It gets better for United too: according to El Diario, Salisu’s current exit fee is set at just €12million. Vallodolid are desperately trying to up that by renegotiating a new deal for the player, but their efforts have so far been met with staunch resistance as Mata Snr looks to steer his player towards the exit door – and into the welcome arms of Manchester United.

AND THE REST

Barcelona director Eric Abidal has hinted the club will embark on a large scale summer spending spree in 2020, with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez (€111m), Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (€80m) and Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich (€80m) all on their shopping list (Mundo Deportivo)

Crystal Palace have joined Genoa and Torino in the hunt for former Liverpool forward Fabio Borini, who has been told he is free to leave AC Milan in January (Calciomercato)

Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson has been linked with a surprise big-money move to Italy with Fiorentina (Fiorentina.it)

Aston Villa have seen a €14m deal for Christian Luyindama collapse despite having a January deal agreed, after the

West Ham have seen an approach for Inter Milan defender Valentin Lazaro rebuffed by the Serie A side (FC Inter News)

Arsenal target Samuel Umtiti has hinted that he would consider a second spell at former club Lyon if the time comes for him to leave Barcelona (Sport)

PSG are keeping tabs on Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio as a potential replacement for Layvin Kurzawa (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Chelsea winger Willian next summer, following the expiration of his contract at Stamford Bridge (Defensa Central)

Manchester City are ready to rival Juventus for the signature of Atalanta’s teenage forward Amad Diallo Traore (Calciomercato)

Marko Grujic remains intent on enjoying a long-term future at Liverpool – but admits his immediate goal is to return to form at Hertha Berlin after something of a fall from grace this season (Berliner Morgenpost)

Former Barcelona forward Malcom has confirmed that he has been contacted about a potential return to the club at the end of the season (RMC Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain are holding ongoing talks with forward Kylian Mbappe over a new contract, with the French club’s president Leonardo making 20-year-old’s future a priority (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard says he hopes France international Mbappe joins him at the Bernabeu within the next couple of years (Marca)

Tottenham will resume their attempts to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in the January transfer window (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan and Juventus will lock horns over a January deal for Parma loanee Dejan Kulusevski, who has also been linked with Manchester United (Gazzetta dello Sport)