Alexis Sanchez could find sanctuary with a LaLiga giant, with transfer talks making steady progress, while Liverpool have been tipped for a huge €105m double raid, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

SEVILLA HOLD TALKS OVER DEAL FOR ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Alexis Sanchez’s agent has held talks over a move to Sevilla with the club’s director of football Monchi, according to reports in Spain.

The former Barcelona star has had a torrid time at Manchester United since joining the club from Arsenal in January 2018 – but it seemed his enormous salary would make it extremely difficult to offload him this summer.

But according to Don Balon, talks between Sanchez’s agent and Monchi have taken place as the Andalucian club look at ways in which they can finance his huge wages.

However, the Spanish outlet reports that the Chilean will have to accept a massively-reduced pay-cut to move to the LaLiga giants.

While details at this time are sketchy over what fee they would have to pay United, it’s been reported in the past that the Red Devils would allow Sanchez to move on a loan arrangement should any club show willing to take on his enormous wages.

And with talks over a deal with Sevilla ongoing, the LaLiga giants could well provide a sanctuary for the player as he looks to rebuild his career and reputation at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are readying a €75m approach to Real Madrid for forward Marco Asensio (El Desmarque)

Jurgen Klopp also wants to sign Real Betis full-back Junior Firpo, with Liverpool set to offer €30m for the Spain U21 star (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have seen an initial €75m (£67m) offer for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fail, with Lazio determined to get €120m for the star midfielder (Gazzetta dello Sport)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could fund a move for Serbian Milinkovic-Savic but offloading Nemanja Matic to either AC Milan or Inter Milan in a €40m deal (ESPN)

Gareth Bale will reject possible advances to join Tottenham or Manchester United after Bayern Munich opened the door on a surprise move to the Bundesliga (Don Balon)

West Ham have snuck in at the 11th hour to beat Valencia to land Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez in what is expected to be a €45m swoop (La Voz de Galicia)

William Saliba is set to travel to England later this week to finalise his €30m transfer to Arsenal (Goal)

Inter Milan have raised their offer to Cagliari for midfielder Nicolò Barella to €45m – and are expected an answer from the former Liverpool target in the next 48 hours (Sky Italia)

Juventus frontman Paulo Dybala has ruled out a summer switch to Serie A rivals Inter Milan (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan is ready to consider a move to China after being told he does not figure in Antonio Conte’s plans at Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has flown to Madrid for talks with Jorge Mendes over sealing a deal for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez (Sky Italia)

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has returned to training a week earlier than his teammates in a bid to hit the ground running this season (Cadena Ser)

Barcelona are ready to step up their efforts to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton have launched a €35m bid to Barcelona for unwanted Brazilian winger Malcom (RMC Sport)

Juventus are close to securing the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax – but still remain €10m short of their €70m asking price (De Telegraaf)

Pontus Jansson has explained why he left Leeds to join Championship rivals Brentford in a shock £5.5m transfer (Aftonbladet)

New Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has played down comparisons to his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and says he’s arrived in Madrid to “write my own story”. (Marca)

Ajax have handed 30-year-old playmaker Dusan Tadic an incredible new seven-year deal – though the playing side is limited until 2023 (various)

PSG have admitted for the first time they are open to selling Neymar this summer and have held preliminary talks with his former club Barcelona over a deal (Le Parisien)

Watford defender Marc Navarro is set to return to LaLiga after just one year away with Leganes closing on his signature (Marca)

Sebastien Haller has given little away when questioned about the prospect of him ditching Eintracht Frankfurt and moving to the Premier League this summer (Kicker)