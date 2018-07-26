Liverpool and Arsenal have been given the green light to sign a €155m winger, while Man Utd have made an an approach for a midfielder, according to Thursday’s European papers.

ARSENAL, LIVERPOOL HANDED HUGE WINGER BOOST

Barcelona could allow a €155m winger to leave permanently this summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool both interested, a report claims.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the arrival of Bordeaux star Malcom has thrust the future of Ousmane Dembele into jeopardy.

Their report claims that the Nou Camp club will consider selling the winger, who they agreed to sign in a £135.5m deal from Dortmund last summer, to balance their books.

The 21-year-old has been linked with Man Utd and Chelsea as well as Liverpool and Arsenal this summer, but it seemed more in hope that reality with the player happy and Barca keen to keep him in Catalonia.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had been chasing the France star for some time and there had been rumours of the possibility of a loan move to Anfield.

Football London journalist Charles Watts stated last week meanwhile that Dembele is Unai Emery’s dream signing.

He said: “Kingsley Coman is a player most sides in Europe would be looking at if he we available – and Arsenal are no different.

“He plays in an area that Emery would ideally like to strengthen, although I still believe Ousmane Dembele is the wide attacker that the club really want.”

UNITED MAKE VIDAL MOVE

Manchester United have made an “official approach” to sign Arturo Vidal, according to a report.

FC Inter News claim that United made a move to the Bayern Munich player himself on Wednesday

But the report, via Sport Witness, claims that United are not favourites to sign the Chile midfielder, who is also interesting Inter Milan.

Despite the presence of his national team-mate Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford, Vidal apparently “doesn’t consider the opportunity to move to the club of Jose Mourinho particularly attractive”.

The Chilean was omitted from Bayern Munich’s 25-man squad that travelled to the United States on Monday for their pre-season tour.

He is rumoured to be surplus to requirements following the signing of Leon Goretzka from Schalke on a free transfer and the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho are understood to be admirers.

And Chilean newspaper El Mercurio claimed this week that Fernando Felicevich – who is Vidal’s agent – had flown to Munich to discuss a transfer with Bayern.

Felicevich has history with the Red Devils as he helped sort out Alexis Sanchez’s move to Old Trafford in January.

CHELSEA NAME THEIR PRICE FOR EXPENSIVE FLOP

Chelsea have reportedly told AC Milan they will have to pay up to £62m for Alvaro Morata after initial negotiations got underway on Wednesday.

The Spain star has struggled to find his best form in England since signing from Real Madrid last summer, scoring just 11 Premier League goals in 31 appearances.

While, the arrival of Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte as Stamford Bridge has not changed the 25-year-old’s mind about quitting London, according to Sky Italy.

Indeed, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the forward’s representatives have agreed on a move to the San Siro and that all that is left now is to agree a fee.

A deal between £58m-£62m is being mooted as Chelsea look to cash in on a player whose game appears to be more suited to Serie A.

AND THE REST

Wolves are set to face competition from FC Porto for Besiktas star centre-back Pepe (Fanatik)

Leeds are in talks with £3.6m striker Mbaye Diagne, but the deal could be scuppered by the need for a work permit (Turkish-Football)

Besiktas have been locked in talks with Arsenal over the transfer of David Ospina (AMK)

Besiktas want to take Simon Mignolet on loan next season with a buyout clause option included (AMK)

Football agent Silvio Pagliari has revealed that Alvaro Morata will join AC Milan this summer, with Gonzalo Higuain expected to join Chelsea (IlBianconero)

Barcelona have continued their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, with the defender and his agent Ali Dursun set to meet with Ajax officials to discuss his future (Mundo Deportivo)

Ernesto Valverde has renewed his attempts to bring Dani Parejo from Valencia to Barcelona (Sport)

Roma have turned their attention to Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal after being snubbed by Malcom (AS)

Yerry Mina could join Manchester United in the coming days (RMC Sport)

Everton are closing in on Barcelona defender Yerry Mina after lodging an improved £27million bid (Goal)

Leicester City have told Manchester United that defender Harry Maguire is not for sale (Sky Sports)

Inter are close to completing a move for Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Yerry Mina’s future should become clearer today with the central defender reportedly set for future talks with Barcelona (Radio Montecarlo)

Juventus are eyeing Chelsea star N’Golo Kante as a possible replacement for Miralem Pjanic (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid may make an £89m move for Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani to replace Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Juventus (AS)

Newcastle have completed the signing of defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna on a three-year deal

Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic reportedly wants to stay at the nerazzurri this summer, despite interest from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (Calciomercato)

Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo is being linked with a surprise move to Barcelona (Sport)

West Ham are interested in a deal to sign Hatem Ben Arfa on a free transfer this summer

AC Milan and Juventus are working on a possible deal to send Leonardo Bonucci back to Juventus, with the Old Lady wanting to offer Gonzalo Higuain instead of swapping Bonucci for Mattia Caldara (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace have made an £8.9m offer for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons (Sky Italy)

Bayern Munich will allow Arturo Vidal to join Inter Milan, provided the offer is right (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham and Fulham are interested in signing Lille’s French right-back Kevin Malcuit, 26, on loan (France Football)

AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has confirmed that he will not stop Carlos Bacca’s desire to return to Spain this summer (Calciomercato)

Valencia are understood to have sounded out Chelsea about a loan deal for striker Michy Batshuayi (COPE)

Serie A giants Inter are reportedly after Lille full-back Kevin Malcuit, as they seek alternatives to Sime Vrsaljko, Matteo Darmian and Davide Zappacosta (Calciomercato)

Levante have been dealt a blow before the new season with the news that striker Emmanuel Boateng will be out for four to six weeks (Football Espana)

Newly-promoted Huesca have reached an agreement with Athletic Bilbao to take defender Xabi Etxeita on loan (Football Espana)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong has admitted he knows of Barcelona’s interest in signing him this summer (Voetbal International)

Palermo have officialy confirmed the signing of Alberto Brignoli on a permanent transfer

