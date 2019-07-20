Spurs are closing in on an impressive big-money move, while Man Utd and Arsenal could be set for yet another blockbuster swap deal, according to Saturday’s European papers.

HUGE SWAP DEAL ON CARDS BETWEEN PREM RIVALS

Arsenal have been offered the shock chance to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports from Spain.

The Belgium international is believed to be closing in on a move to Inter Milan, who are getting close to United’s £75m valuation of the former Everton star but remain some distance away.

Lukaku has not featured for United in their two tour games in Australia so far and he has been left out of Saturday’s friendly against – ironically – Inter Milan.

However the Italian giants have been dealt a huge blow, as reports from Spanish outlet Don Balon (via CaughtOffside) claim that the Red Devils want to replace Lukaku with Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a direct swap.

Links between United and Aubameyang resurfaced earlier in the week as FcInterNews stated that that Solskaer wants the Gabon forward to replace Lukaku and that an offer of €69million (£61m) is on the table.

Aubameyang – who has two years left on his contract – scored 22 Premier League goals last season, earning him a joint Golden Boot win and is rated in the £70million bracket.

The Don Balon report even goes so far as to claim that Arsenal boss Unai Emery has approved the swap deal, and that it is “edging closer” to completion.

AND THE REST

Juventus are looking at a possible sale of teenage striker Moise Kean, with Everton and Arsenal interested. (Gianlucadimarzio.com)

Manchester United, Everton and Paris St-Germain have contacted Juventus about signing 32-year-old France World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi. (Le Parisien)

Tottenham have submitted a €68m/£61m offer for Giovani Lo Celso. (El Transistor)

Liverpool want Augsburg’s German left-back Philipp Max as competition for Andy Robertson. (Sport)

Roma are looking at Milan attacker Suso, but the San Siro club want €40m/£36m. (Gianlucadimarzio.com)

Tottenham and West Ham are weighing up a move for Real Sociedad and Spain defender Diego Llorente. (El Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus could offload Gonzalo Higuain on loan once again, this time to Roma. (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid have been offered the services of Christian Eriksen for €70m/£63m. (beIN Sports)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo says that he would welcome national team-mate Neymar to the Spanish capital as rumours continue to swirl about the winger’s unhappiness in Paris. (Marca)

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko could leave Roma after three years, with Inter Milan interested in signing the Bosnia-Herzegovina international for £13.5m. (Sportitalia)

West Ham have agreed to a €8 million (£7m/$9m) fee plus bonuses to sell Pedro Obiang to Sassuolo. (Gianlucadimarzio.com)

Sporting Gijon have announced the signing of Manu Garcia from Manchester City on their official website.

Jordan Veretout has arrived for his medical ahead of a proposed transfer from Fiorentina to Roma. (Calciomercato.com)

Schalke are interested in Monaco full-back Benjamin Henrichs. (Bild)

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici has said that a deal for Daniele De Rossi deal is “99 per cent done.”

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Brais Mendez from Celta Vigo. (kicker)