Arsenal have asked Real Betis if they can loan their star defender ahead of a €30m summer move, while West Ham have set their sights on an ambitious striker signing, according to Thursday’s European papers.

ARSENAL MAKE ANOTHER CHEEKY LOAN APPROACH FOR BETIS STAR

Arsenal have reportedly asked Real Betis defender if they can sign defender Aissa Mandi on loan this month ahead of a €30million summer transfer.

Gunners boss Unai Emery is desperately scouring the market for defensive reinforcements during the January window, with Hector Bellerin this week joining Rob Holding in suffering a season-ending injury.

But with finances tight in north London, Emery has admitted his side can only look to the loan market this month – leading the club to launch one or two sneaky enquiries.

And having failed to convince Manchester United to let Eric Bailly move to Emirates Stadium on loan, as revealed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it seems Arsenal have already turned their attentions elsewhere.

According to El Desmarque, Emery has now made Mandi one of his top priorities having been impressed by his performances this season.

The Algerian is valued at €30m (£26m) by his side – a fee Arsenal are willing to meet – but only in the summer. Therefore, the Gunners have reportedly tentatively asked Betis if they’d consider loaning him out now, with a view to a permanent summer transfer.

Like United with Bailly, however, Betis are likely to reject the approach from Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, including 20 in LaLiga as Betis push for European football for the second successive season.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!

AND THE REST

West Ham have made a surprise move for Torino forward Andrea Belotti, in case Marko Arnautovic departs during the transfer window. The Italian has a €100m exit fee in his contract, but after losing his way, the Hammers hope to negotiate a lower fee for the former Real Madrid and Manchester United target (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan are casting their eye on a swoop for Southampton’s Cedric Soares as an alternative to Matteo Darmian. Inter have been put off by United’s demands of a €6m loan fee for their full-back (Sky Italia)

Barcelona have set Frenkie De Jong’s release clause at €400m (£348.5m) (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolves have entered the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka this month. PSG are also keen on a deal for the Slovakian (Paris United)

Inter Milan are leading Tottenham in the chase to sign Udinese’s Argentine winger Rodrigo de Paul and are willing to fork out around €30m – €35m to sign him (Sky Italia)

RB Leipzig are hoping Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner signs a new contract with an inventive clause. The striker’s current deal ends in 2020 but to avoid losing him on the cheap in the summer, they will offer him a new deal which contains a €70m (£61m) release clause which the ‘top ten’ teams in Europe can activate (Bild)

Inter Milan have joined AC Milan, Liverpool and Man Utd in the race to sign PSV starlet Steven Bergwijn (Corriere dello Sport)

Ernesto Valverde has decided Barcelona will keep Philippe Coutinho at all costs this summer, amid reports the Brazilian will be allowed to return to the Premier League (Mundo Deportivo)

PSG are in negotiations for Napoli midfielder Allan. The Serie A club have set a price of €120m (£105m) for their 28-year-old star, but PSG think they can get a move through for €50-60m (£44-52m), plus bonuses (Sky Italia)

James Rodriguez has reportedly been absent from Bayern Munich training as transfer speculation mounts over his future, with Arsenal and Liverpool among his admirers (Don Balon)

Juventus could offer want-away defender Medhi Benatia to Arsenal in a bid to wrap up a January deal for Aaron Ramsey (Tuttosport)

Roma have made an offer for Colombia defender Wilmar Barrios (TYC Sports)

Callum Hudson-Odoi prefers a move to Bayern Munich over Liverpool after it was revealed he has decided to leave Chelsea this month