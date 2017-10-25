Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal boosted in striker hunt; Juve scout Man Utd target

An AC Milan striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League, while Juventus are now scouting a Man Utd target, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL HANDED STRIKER TARGET BOOST

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a Serie A striker if reports in Italy are to be believes.

Earlier in the month, rumours suggested that the Gunners were monitoring 21-year-old Portugal international Andre Silva, who has had a turbulent start to life at AC Milan.

Now, a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato.com claims that Milan have been underwhelmed so far with the Porto striker, for whom they paid £34m in the summer.

Silva has made just three Serie A starts for the Rossoneri, and is yet to score a league goal despite impressing in the Europa League.

Everton have also been linked with a move for Milan’s No.9, having not replaced their own No.9 since Romelu Lukaku left for Manchester United in the summer.

AND THE REST

Juventus have scouts present at the U17 World Cup in India who have been impressed with Brazil forward and Manchester United target Lincoln (Calciomercato)

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite to become Bayern Munich’s new head coach when interim boss Jupp Heynckes steps down next summer (Sport Bild)

Former West Bromwich Albion coach Pepe Mel has been sacked by Deportivo La Coruna with the club floundering in 16th (AS)

Serie A has taken a bold step in fighting antisemitism by reading a passage from Anne Frank’s diary before fixtures this week following antisemitic acts from Lazio fans at last weekend’s fixture against Cagliari (Il Giornale)

Schalke midfielder Amine Harit has revealed he turned down Bayern Munich to sign for the Gelsenkirchen-based side from Nantes in the summer (Sport Bild)

After scoring a goal-of-the-season contender for Southampton to clinch a 1-0 win over West Brom at the weekend, Sofiane Boufal’s agent has revealed his client was a Fiorentina and Internazionale transfer target in the summer (SFR Sport 1)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has moved to quash rumours that Tottenham forward Harry Kane is on the club’s wanted list (Cadena COPE)