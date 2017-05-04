Euro Paper Talk: Aubameyang agrees PSG deal; Reds miss target

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed personal terms on a shock transfer, Liverpool could miss two players, while Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking a young Polish striker, according to Thursday’s European papers.

ARSENAL AND CHELSEA KEEN ON POZNAN STRIKER

Lech Poznan striker Dawid Kownacki is being watched by Arsenal and Chelsea as they consider a move this summer.

Kowacki has been earning rave reviews for his performances in the Polish league, where the striker, 20, has predictably drawn comparisons to his great countryman, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich.

According to Sport Bild, both Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg in expressing their interest in the player.

Kownacki has 12 goals in 29 appearances for Poznan this season and has already made over 100 career appearances despite his tender years.

AUBAMEYANG AGREES TERMS OVER PSG TRANSFER

PSG are ready to table a monster offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the player.

According to reports in France, Aubameyang met with PSG officials in Paris on Wednesday to discuss a possible move this summer.

The striker spoke with sports director Patrick Kluivert to agree a deal worth a reported €14million per season, according to both Bild and Le 10 Sport.

However, with both Real Madrid and Manchester City still keen on the striker, it’s claimed PSG may have to spend what Bild describe as a monster starting bid of €70million to land the Gabon striker.

Aubameyang has netted 35 goals in all competitions in 41 games with BVB, adding three more with Gabon.

BAYERN MAKE LIVERPOOL TARGET A ‘TRANSFER PRIORITY’

Liverpool look set to miss out on one of their top summer targets after making Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka a ‘transfer priority’ this summer.

Sport Bild claim the 22-year-old has been watched by Bayern’s scouts in recent weeks and has been earmarked – along with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez – as one of their top targets of the summer.

Goretzka is contracted until 2018 and is one of three Schalke players to be linked with Liverpool this summer. Sead Kolasinac and Max Meyer have also been linked to the Reds, though the Bundesliga club’s sporting director Christian Heidel was quick to play down the three links.

“I happen to know some guy in Liverpool quite well,” Heidel told RevierSport.

“Jurgen and I have such a good relationship that I have always been in the loop on everything. This time I do not know anything. That means the English media knows nothing either.

“I do not know who the Liverpool scouts are monitoring. Not even Klopp always knows what they are up to.”

However, Bayern’s interest is a different kettle of fish and if they are serious about landing the three-times capped Germany midfielder, Goretzka would surely find a move to Bavaria impossible to resist.

Goretzka currently has just over a year left on his Schalke deal and could be sold for around €20million this summer.

AND THE REST

Theo Hernandez, a target for both Man City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, is close to a €24million move to Barcelona (Le 10 Sport)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to move to China this summer, with reports claiming the Spain international has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Tianjin Quanjian – the club coached by Fabio Cannavaro. He will sign a deal in May worth £22million a year (AS)

Arsenal and Manchester United target Alexandre Lacazette has made Atletico Madrid his priority for this summer if the Madrid club can have their transfer ban overturned. Lyon want around €60million for the 25-year-old and with the player demanding Champions League football, he sees them as a priority (L’Equipe)

AC Milan are close to signing a deal for Villarreal’s Mateo Musacchio. They will receive around €18million for the defender and they are also close to securing a move for Chelsea transfer target, Franck Kessie from Atalanta (Tuttosport)

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc has emerged as one of the candidates to take over from Luis Enrique at Barcelona for next season. The Frenchman has been out of work since he was sacked by the Parisian club (Marca)

Juventus have emerged as the favourites to sign Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick this summer after Juve vice-chairman Pavel Nedved told media in the Czech Republic they were keen on a deal. The striker has also been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Inter Milan (Calciomercato)