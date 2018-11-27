Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is a man in demand, while Ivan Rakitic has failed to rule out a move away from Barcelona, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

PEREIRA INTEREST FIERCE

Arsenal and Chelsea face a real battle to sign Andreas Pereira, according to a report.

TEAMtalk revealed the unwanted Man Utd midfielder was wanted by the London pair with United ready to sell him for an initial fee of just £10million.

Brazilian outlet UOL Sport have now confirmed the two clubs’ interest in the 22-year-old, but they also claim the competition to sign the Belgium-born Brazilian is intense.

They report that PSG has also shown interest in the player, two clubs from Spain and two Italian giants have also made contact with the player’s entourage.

Pereira’s current deal is due to expire in the summer, although United have a year’s option, but it’s understood they are ready to sell in January.

FABINHO EMERGES AS PSG TRANSFER TARGET

Reports in France claim Liverpool and PSG will use their meeting in the Champions league this week to discuss the surprise transfer of Fabinho.

The Brazil midfielder moved to Liverpool from Monaco over the summer, but has struggled for game time on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp has taken a patient approach over his £43.7million summer investment from Monaco.

The player has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Juventus – the latter of whom want to take him on loan – with the underlying theory being that Fabinho has struggled to settle in England.

And now respected French newspaper L’Equipe claims PSG are ready to rekindle their interest in a player they tried on several occasions to lure from Monaco, prior to his switch to Liverpool.

Furthermore, the paper goes as far to say that officials from the two clubs will actively sit down and discuss a potential January move for the 25-year-old, with PSG willing to give Liverpool their €50million investment back to lure him away from Anfield.

Some will see the report as mischief-making ahead of the crucial Champions League match, but with whispers growing louder about Fabinho – and with PSG looking to replace the departing Adrien Rabiot – it would not come as an enormous shock to see the Brazilian star make the move back to Ligue 1.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!

AND THE REST

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says he will not rule out a return to the Bundesliga (Goal/Spox)

Brahim Diaz has decided he will not renew his contract with Manchester City amid interest from Real Madrid (Cadena Ser)

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Inter Milan talisman Mauro Icardi – but only if they allow Paul Pogba to move the other way in a straight swap deal (Don Balon)

Real Madrid have told suitors Arsenal to raise their offer to €70million if they want to sign Isco in January. Liverpool have become the latest club linked with the Spain star, who is also being tracked by Napoli and AC Milan (Don Balon)

PSG have distanced themselves from claims they will try and sign David De Gea from Man Utd next summer after indicating they are happy with Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola (Telefoot)

Juventus are on a mission to sign Alex Grimaldo from Benfica and sign the Manchester United target as Alex Sandro’s long-term replacement (Calciomercato)

Man City are in secret talks to sign Toni Kroos after Real Madrid indicated they are willing to sell the Germany midfielder for a cut-price €60million (Don Balon)

Luis Suarez has added to the injury woes at Barcelona and he is set to miss at least two weeks of action with a knee problem (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham have registered their in signing Brazilian midfielder Allan from Napoli (CalcioNapoli24)

Santiago Solari has instructed journalists to report ‘the truth’ on Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos who he say ‘is an honest man and a reference point’. The long-serving defender is accused by Football Leaks of testing positive for a banned substance following Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final (Marca)

Inter Milan have asked Manchester City about the possibility of signing Eliaquim Mangala in January – either on loan or on a permanent deal (Tuttosport)

Borussia Dortmund playmaker Shinji Kagawa has stated he ‘wants a new challenge’ and ‘cannot retire without playing in Spain’ (AS)

AC Milan have been impressed with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s recent form following a slow start to his loan deal but remain reticent over paying Chelsea’s €35million asking price (Calciomercato)

Roma have confirmed they have no plans to re-negotiate Arsenal and Man Utd target Cengiz Under’s contract (Sky Italia)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito insists he cannot guarantee the club will not one day sell Man Utd target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amid fresh claims AC Milan were keen to sign him (Il Messangero)

Barcelona could agree to withdraw from the race to sign one of Matthijs De Ligt – if Juventus give them a clear path to sign Adrien Rabiot (Rai Sport)

Paul Pogba, De Ligt and Jean-Clair Todibo head Juventus’ three-man January shopping list (Tuttosport)

Jose Mourinho will try to convince Manchester United they blundered not signing Axel Witsel while they had the chance last summer in an effort to get them to resurrect the potential deal (ESPN)

Liverpool and Arsenal could miss out on a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele in January after Barcelona offered the France winger as a makeweight in a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp (Don Balon)

Leicester and West Ham have joined Wolves in the race to sign €20m Nantes forward Emiliano Sala in January (Le10 Sport)

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign Napoli powerhouse Kalidou Koulibaly and beat off interest from Liverpool and Chelsea