Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona eyeing Man Utd and Spurs raids

An Arsenal and Chelsea target does not want to leave Barcelona, while Barca are eyeing moves for key Manchester United and Tottenham attackers, according to Thursday’s European papers.

BARCA TARGET PREM ATTACKING DUO

Man United forward Anthony Martial and Tottenham hitman Harry Kane are both reportedly on the radar of Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims that Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez was in attendance at the Bernabeu this week to watch Kane impress in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Real Madrid.

Fernandez then jetted to Portugal to watch Martial in United’s narrow win over Benfica, and the Spanish media outlet claims that Barca are confident of landing the Frenchman as he is still not first choice under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Catalan giants are still looking for a replacement for Neymar, particularly with summer signing Ousmane Dembele ruled out with a long-term hamstring injury, and although Martial is more of a straight replacement for Neymar, Kane is being seen a potential long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

New Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has been unhappy with Suarez’s form and fitness this season and that has led to speculation that the La Liga side could cut their losses on the former Liverpool star.

Kane, who is under contract with Spurs until 2022, has also been linked with a £200million move to Barca’s main rivals Real Madrid next summer, although it is well documented that he is more than happy with life in north London.

AND THE REST

Reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Rafinha does not want to leave Barcelona (Marca)

Inter Milan are close to signing former Chelsea midfielder Ramires (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has opened about why he didn’t move to Manchester City (L’Equipe0

Carlo Ancelotti is pondering his next move amid interest from AC Milan, Juventus and the Croatia national team (Calciomercato)

Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt is Barcelona’s number one defensive target (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have reportedly joined Barcelona and Manchester City in the race to sign Julian Weigl (CalcioNews24)



AC Milan have enquired about Brazilian star Lucas Lima, who has previously been linked with city rivals Inter (Calciomercato)

Kylian Mbappe had his heart set on moving to Barcelona earlier this year before joining PSG on loan

Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz is being tracked by Inter Milan (Tuttosport)



West Ham goalkeeper Adrian is looking for a move away from the club in January having lost his place to Joe Hart (Marca)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has failed to deny he would be interested in a return to Juventus (Calciomercato)



Karim Benzema has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, according to his agent

Newcastle United are expected to break their transfer record to sign Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun (CNN Turk)