Arsenal want to spend the funds allocated on Wilfried Zaha on a pair of Real Madrid bargains, while Inter Milan have a alternative option in place if they fail to persuade Manchester United to sell Romelu Lukaku, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL READY TO SPEND ZAHA FUNDS ON REAL MADRID PAIR

Arsenal will officially end their chase for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha by turning their attentions instead to a pair of Real Madrid stars instead.

With a deal for exciting Brazilian forward Everton Soares also within their sights – the clubs are said to have agreed a €40m fee – the Gunners have turned their attentions towards further strengthening their side.

As such Marca believes Arsenal are set abandon their efforts to sign Zaha, and will instead focus their efforts on landing two unwanted Real Madrid men for what looks like a lesser outlay.

With Palace holding out for a minimum £70m for Zaha – some way higher than what Arsenal are willing to pay – Marca reports the Gunners have now turned their attentions towards Spain.

And the Spanish paper reckons Unai Emery’s side are readying a double €60m (£54m) approach for winger Lucas Vazquez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who are among a list of nine players that the Spanish giants have made available for transfer.

It’s reported Navas would cost just €18m after falling behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order, while Spain winger Vazquez, 28, will be allowed to move on for a fee of around €42m.

James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Borja Mayoral, Jesus Vallejo, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz are the other seven players reportedly made available by Los Blancos this summer.

AS, meanwhile, are reporting that Arsenal are close to the loan signing of midfielder Ceballos, who is also on Liverpool and Tottenham’s radar.

Arsenal will likely need to offload players soon after with the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and possibly one of their high-profile strikers set to move on.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan have identified Atalanta’s Colombian forward Duvan Zapata as a prime alternative to Romelu Lukaku should Manchester United continue to play hard ball over the striker (Corriere dello Sport)

Talks are continuing between Tottenham and Real Madrid over a deal for Gareth Bale; that despite the denials from the Welshman’s agent Jonathan Barnett (Marca)

Roma director Gianluca Petrachi has confirmed the club has held talks over a deal to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Betis have spoken to Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir over a move as the Frenchman closes in on a €30m switch from Lyon (Le Parisien / ABC De Sevilla)

Manchester United have been quoted a price tag of €100m if they want to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

PSG have rejected an offer from Barcelona of €40m plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele for Neymar (L’Equipe)

Atletico Madrid are nudging closer towards a €25m deal for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier (AS)

Atletico Madrid believes signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid would complete a ‘super attack’ and give them the options up front needed to win LaLiga. The club also has Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata at their disposal (Marca)

Juventus have finally agreed a fee of €75m (£67.5m) with Ajax for the signing of Dutch centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, with the deal finally set to be completed this week (Sky Italia)

Marko Grujic has challenged himself to play “34 very good games” for Hertha Berlin next season to show Jurgen Klopp that he is worthy of a place in his Liverpool side (Bild)

Real Betis are poised to complete the signing of Alfonso Pedraza on loan with an option to buy. Initial deal will be for €1m, with permanent fee to be set at a further €15m (Marca)

Roma have targeted a deal for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn as their replacement for Stephan El Shaarawy (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fred looks set to end his Manchester United struggles with a temporary stint away from Old Trafford with Galatasaray (Fotomac)

Arsenal have given Milan the all-clear to sign Ismael Bennacer from Empoli for €16m and he’ll have his medical after the Africa Cup of Nations (Sky Italia)

Napoli star and Liverpool target Lorenzo Insigne is PSG’s No 1 target to replace Neymar this summer should the Brazilian be lured back to LaLiga (RAI Sport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to respond to speculation suggesting Inter Milan are poised to submit a £60m offer, plus bonuses for Romelu Lukaku in the coming days

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is looking to bring Spanish attacking midfielder Luiz Alberto back to the club from Lazio (Corriere dello Sport)

Victor Lindelof has dismissed speculation suggesting he is a target for Barcelona this summer and claims he is happy to stay at Manchester United