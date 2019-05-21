Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal confident of eye-catching deals for €95m duo

Arsenal are hopeful of tying up an impressive double deal for a €95m-rated duo, while Liverpool have been served notice about an upcoming Inter Milan striker, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL PUSH FOR IMPRESSIVE DOUBLE SWOOP

Arsenal have expressed an interest in Valencia goalkeeper Neto, with Gunners boss Unai Emery said to have already met with the Brazilian over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer with Petr Cech poised to play his last-ever match as a professional footballer before he retires; the Czech bowing out in the Europa League final against former club, Chelsea.

And according to Plaza Deportiva, Emery has set his sights high in his hunt for a replacement, with impressive Los Che star Neto at the very top of his shopping list.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the leading keepers in LaLiga and was said to have impressed Emery further when Valencia and Arsenal went head to head in the Europa League semi-finals recently.

Neto has a €70m (£61.4m) exit clause in his Valencia contract, but Plaza Deportiva suggests Valencia may be open to negotiation over that fee due to their need to reign in their financial issues, with a deal of around €50m (£43.8m) possible.

The arrival of Neto would put serious pressure on Bernd Leno’s status as Arsenal No 1 and give Emery serious competition in the goalkeeper area.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received another lift in the transfer market, with a rumoured target strongly tipped to leave for the Gunners this summer.

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard has been strongly linked with the Gunners in recent weeks – with his agent suggesting earlier this month that a move to north London was a strong possibility.

The Belgian winger, believed to be valued at around €25m, has now confirmed he won’t stay at Genk beyond this summer.

“Sunday’s game against Standard Liege might be my last one in a Genk shirt,” he told reporters.

Trossard would most likely replace Danny Welbeck in Arsenal’s attack next season, has 22 goals and 11 assists for Genk this season and reports in the Belgian media believe a move to Arsenal is close to being agreed.

Inter Milan have told Liverpool and Man City that 16-year-old striker Sebastiano Esposito will not be sold for any price this summer, even if they include a sell-on clause (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid have targeted a shock move for Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier as part of their summer defensive rebuild (Radio KissKiss)

Alessio Romagnoli insists he is “happy in Milan and has many reasons to stay”, while claims that failure to qualify for the Champions League “would not be a failure” (various)

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Jose Mourinho to become the new Juventus head coach, having told the club not to move for Maurizio Sarri (Tuttosport)

Borussia Dortmund are confident of fending off Premier League interest from Liverpool and Tottenham to win the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt (Bild)

Kylian Mbappe will continue playing for Paris Saint-Germain next season, the French champions have announced on their Twitter feed. The striker had suggested he could look for a new project this summer

Zinedine Zidane will look to offload Marcos Llorente and Sergio Reguilon at Real Madrid this summer in a bid to boost his transfer kitty (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma have been offered the chance to sign Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin (La Repubblica)

Inter Milan are weighing up a bid for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who has also been mentioned as a possible target for Manchester United (SportBild)

Sevilla are on the verge of appointing former Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco on a two-year contract (Tuttomercatoweb)

Empoli full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo has admitted that it would be a ‘dream’ to join Napoli (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool are rivalling German giants Bayern Munich as they look to sign Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, who is available on a free transfer this summer (Sport 1)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed he’s been in contact with PSG over a possible deal for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (Get French Football News)

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt – a target for Liverpool and Man Utd – has suggested he would like to follow Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona (VoetbalPrimeur)

Tottenham are favourites to land Maxi Gomez after opening talks over a deal for the Celta Vigo striker, who has a €50m exit clause in his contract (Estadio Deportivo)

Malcom will join one of Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan or Inter Milan this summer after Barcelona told the Brazil winger he could leave after just one season (AS)

Manchester United have had a world-record £95m bid for defender Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by Napoli (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Thomas Partey has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Atletico Madrid this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United

Barcelona have turned down the chance to bring Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Isco to the club this summer (Don Balon)