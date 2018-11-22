Arsenal are making ambitious plans to bring in a €145m-rated pair of La Liga attackers, while Liverpool have laid down their terms over the sale of two stars, according to Thursday’s European papers.

ARSENAL MAKE HUGE MOVE FOR LA LIGA DUO

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is hoping an incredible double raid on Spain can transform the Gunners back into Premier League title contenders, if reports on the continent are to be believed.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners are in the market to sign prolific Sevilla frontman Wissam Ben Yedder, who is rated in the €45m bracket by the LaLiga outfit.

It’s suggested the 28-year-old – who form this season has seen his profile raised dramatically – is one of a number of potential replacements Emery is considering as a replacement for the crocked Danny Welbeck.

It’s claimed AC Milan have also made an enquiry for Ben Yedder, though there are some serious question marks behind the Italian side’s motives.

It seems Milan’s enquiry might be tit-for-tat given Sevilla have declared their intention to exercise their €30m option to sign striker Andre Silva permanently. That comes against Milan’s wishes, who have seen the Portuguese striker return to form in Andalusia, and would like him to return to Italy after his loan stint.

But Sevilla declaration to sign Silva permanently could explain the motives behind Milan’s link to Ben Yedder.

That may leave Arsenal as sole suitors for Ben Yedder, though he’s not the only attacker on Emery’s wishlist by any stretch.

Reports in Spain on Thursday have suggested Arsenal have followed up on their initial interest in Ousmane Dembele by launching a firm enquiry for the Frenchman.

That’s according to Sport, who reckon that while a big-money sale looks unlikely in January, a €100m deal could be struck in the summer if the former Dortmund star does not buck up his ideas.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl (Sport Bild)

Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi during the January transfer window (OK Diario)

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has insisted that the club’s doors are “always open” for Neymar to return

Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in PSG’s Neymar (COPE)

PSG have joined Barcelona and Manchester City in the race for Ajax wonderkid Frenkie De Jong’s signature (Sport)

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have been told by Liverpool that the only way they can sign Joel Matip and Divock Origi in January is by making big-money bids, with Jurgen Klopp refusing to discuss loan exits (Fotomac)

Lionel Messi has advised Barcelona not to sign Lyon star Tanguy N’Dombele after he was linked with a €60m switch to the Nou Camp (Don Balon)

Ruben Neves’ agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to negotiate a January transfer to Juventus for the Wolves star. The Manchester United, Man City linked midfielder is rated at around €60m (Tuttosport)

AC Milan have opened talks with Ajax over a deal for Tottenham-linked midfielder Donny Van de Beek (Calciomercato)

AC Milan have also opened talks over the free transfer signing of Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid next summer (Corriere dello Sport)

The father of Juventus defender and Chelsea transfer target Daniele Rugani has dropped a major hint that his son could be heading for an exit next summer (Goal)

Maurizio Sarri remains desperate to sign a new midfielder and has tasked Chelsea bosses with trying to secure a deal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar (RMC Sport)

Luka Modric will leave Real Madrid – most likely for Italy – at the end of the 2018/19 season (AS)

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted he would be keen to sign Modric if the chance to bring him to the club from Real Madrid presented itself (Corriere della Sera)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has asked the club to sanction a bid for Lille star Nicolas Pepe in January (Le10 Sport)

AC Milan are closing on the signing of Arsenal and Man Utd target Medhi Benatia from Juventus after Chelsea told them they would not sell Andreas Christiansen (Tuttosport)

Simon Mignolet has been told he won’t be able to leave Liverpool in January despite interest in him from Ligue 1 side Nice (Het Belang van Limburg)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to rejoin AC Milan on a short-term deal, despite late interest from Sampdoria (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea will rival Manchester United to sign defensive target Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan

Manchester United could approach Fiorentina to sign defender Nikola Milenkovic in January (Sky Italia)