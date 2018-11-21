Arsenal are linked with a forward and a midfield anchorman, while Man Utd move in on a Liverpool target, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL ENQUIRE ABOUT DEMBELE

Arsenal have made an enquiry to Barcelona over the availability of Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport.

Unai Emery was apparently rebuffed by Barca after registering their interest in the 21-year-old Frenchman in the summer, but now the Gunners have stepped up their interest.

Danny Welbeck, who is out of contract next summer, is expected to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a fractured leg in Arsenal’s goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

That has led to the Gunners signalling their intention to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will pay the full £131million for Dembele if they sell him before his contract expires, according to Die Welt.

The club paid £96m in August 2017 summer with the remainder due on add-ons, but if they sell him before his contract expires in 2022, Barca will be liable for the full £131m.

According to Sport Bild, Sven Mislintat is driving Arsenal’s interest in Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.

JUVENTUS INFORM MOURINHO OF PRICE FOR DUO

Manchester United have been cleared by Juventus to sign two of their stars when the January transfer window opens, after the Serie A side named their price for the duo.

According to il Bianconero, Juve are ready to cash in on both Mario Mandzukic and Alex Sandro when the transfer window reopens – but have warned suitors they won’t come cheap, having set a fees of €30m and €50m, respectively.

And according to Tuttosport, Juventus have directly contacted United to offer them first refusal over the duo, who have both – over recent months – been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

The paper, however, believes that while Mourinho will be keen to sign striker Mandzukic for the quoted €30m, they will reject the chance to sign Sandro, with Mourinho’s interest in the full-back put on the backburner due to Luke Shaw’s revival and the fact he is prioritising other areas of his side.

However, the Brazilian is unlikely to be short of offers with Chelsea and PSG both reported to be tracking the left wing-back.

AND THE REST

Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been linked with Liverpool and Juventus, is now interesting Man Utd (Tuttosport)

Galatasaray were close to signing Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck during last summer transfer window (Sabah)

Manchester United are pondering a move for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic in January (Sky Italia)

Alaves want to bring Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente back to the club this January (AS)

Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder ‘wants to make history with the club’ and believes he can continue to improve his impressive goal output this season (Marca)

The agent of Chelsea and Juventus target Elseid Hysaj has said he has already met Napoli to explore the option of handing his client a new deal at the club (Radio Kiss Kiss)

MLS side Chicago Fire are monitoring the possibility of signing FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas next summer (AS)

Liverpool, Man City still have a chance of signing Adrien Rabiot in January after PSG decided they did not want him to join Barcelona on a free next summer (Le Parisien)

Neymar WILL re-sign for Barcelona in the summer after the LaLiga giants agreed to bring him back to the Nou Camp from PSG (El Chiringuito)

Nice are leading the chase to sign ousted former Liverpool No 1 Simon Mignolet in the January transfer window (Le10 Sport)

Liverpool have seen their reported interest in signing Iker Muniain on a free dashed after the winger signed a five-year contract extension at Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona midfielders Denis Suarez, Rafinha Alcantara and Munir El-Haddadi are wanted by AC Milan, Roma and Napoli respectively (various)

Rafinha’s agent has confirmed the midfielder will quit Barcelona in January amid fresh interest from Serie A giants Roma (Mundo Deportivo)

Christian Pulisic will discuss his Borussia Dortmund future in January amid reports of a possible move away from the Bundesliga club (NBC Sports)

Keylor Navas is set to be offered a new and improved contract by Real Madrid despite playing second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois (ABC)

Barcelona are unable to sign the likes of Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane from Liverpool due to a pact that exists between the clubs following Philippe Coutinho’s transfer (AS)

Incoming Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta is planning to beat Tottenham, Man Utd and Juventus to the signing of Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen (Tuttosport)

Napoli have confirmed they rejected a huge €60m offer from Kalidou Koulibaly over the summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal’s interest in signing Villarreal star Pablo Fornals in a £17.8m deal in January has been confirmed (Marca)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to follow-up on his initial reported interest in on-loan Benfica striker Luka Jovic

AC Milan are ready to make Andreas Christensen their No 1 January target ahead of his Chelsea teammate Gary Cahill and Sao Paulo star Rodrigo Caio (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borussia Monchengladbach are considering making a permanent deal for West Ham’s teenager Reece Oxford (Sky Deutsche)

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has issued a robust denial he could quit the club in the wake of interest from Euro giants Real Madrid and PSG

Real Madrid are targeting Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz and will make a firm bid to sign him in January on a pre-contract agreement (AS)

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent has denied claims his client could quit Roma and move to Manchester United in January (Corriere dello Sport)