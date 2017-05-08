Euro Paper Talk: Alexis replacement identified; Real star rejects Spurs

Franck Kessie has been given an ultimatum by one club chasing him, Arsenal are chasing a Real Madrid star, while a Croatian talent is ready to snub Tottenham, according to Monday’s European press.

ARSENAL WANT JAMES TO REPLACE SANCHEZ

Arsenal have identified Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez as their most likely target to replace Alexis Sanchez, should the Chile star leave the Emirates this summer.

The former Barcelona forward has dropped a major hint he’s ready to quit the Gunners this summer, with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich linked with his signature.

Arsenal have been tipped to move for the likes of Isco, Marco Reus and Arda Turan as they seek a high-profile name to replace Sanchez.

But now reports in Italy claim Arsenal have identified Real star James as the most ‘gettable’ target, with the player likely to be allowed to leave Real madrid for £50million this summer.

The Colombian has also been linked with Bayern, Manchester United and Chelsea,.

KYLIAN MBAPPE DOESN’T FANCY MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER

Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe has asked for a couple of months to decide over a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 18-year-old striker has become one of Europe’s most-wanted stars this season, though reports suggest his fee could amount to a staggering £110million.

Reports in Spain at the weekend claimed to know the club Mbappe wanted to play for next, while reports in France have now explained he has rejected advances from Manchester United due to doubts about their style of play.

L’Equipe suggest Mbappe does not want to move to Old Trafford after expressing reservations about Jose Mourinho’s “defensive style of play”. Furthermore, they claim the player feels his game would be suited more in the attacking style deployed by Real Madrid.

And speaking to the French media over the weekend, Mbappe said he would take his time before deciding his next move.

Kylian Mbappe: Linked with big-money Man United move

“As I’ve said before, we are all aiming for the same objective – I want to win the league with my team and I don’t want any distractions getting in the way of that. That is my plan from now until the end of the season,” he said.

“After that, I’ll have two and a half months to decide where my future lies. Right now, the rumours in the press aren’t affecting my game.”

Mbappe has scored 25 goals in 54 games for Monaco this season.

KOVACIC AGENT BATS AWAY TOTTENHAM SPECULATION

Mateo Kovacic’s agent has dismissed reports the midfielder could leave Real Madrid this summer, amid reports linking him with both Tottenham, AC Milan and Roma.

The Croatian midfielder has failed to win a regular place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line up this season and it’s claimed he could consider a move away from the club ahead of 2018 World Cup.

Reports in Italy have mooted a £30million could be enough to lure the former Inter Milan star away from the Bernabeu, but when asked by Tutto Mercato about the links, his agent Nikky Vuksan said: “There is not any news. Or rather, there are no chances that this will be possible.

“Mateo has a very long contract with Real Madrid, which runs until 2021.

“So I do not understand all these rumours, all this speculation about his future.”

Kovacic has started just five of Real Madrid’s last 14 La Liga matches.

AND THE REST

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is ready to commit his long-term future to the club and snub a possible move to West Ham, where he has been tipped to replace Slaven Bilic this summer (Premium Sports)

Roma sporting director Monchi has given an ultimatum to Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie. The Atalanta star has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, while it’s also claimed he has an offer on the table to join AC Milan (Il Messaggero)

Real Madrid lead Barcelona in the race to sign Flamengo starlet Vinicius Junior. The 16-year-old has been tipped to be Neymar’s long-term successor and Los Blancos are plotting a €49million move to ensure he’s playing at the Bernabeu during the 2018/19 campaign (Marca)

Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, linked with a summer transfer to Man Utd, is not a target for AC Milan, according to their director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli, who said: “I went to Madrid to watch a game and not for Morata. He is of no interest to Milan.” (Gazetta dello Sport)

Marco Verratti’s agent has dismissed talk of a move to Italy with Juventus – but was more open about the possibility of a move to Germany with Bayern Munich (Calciomercato)

Arsenal want Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim to replace Arsene Wenger. Jardim has taken the Ligue 1 side to the Champions League semi-finals as well as guiding them to the top of the French League ahead of big spending Paris Saint-Germain and the Gunners believes he has similar qualities to Wenger (Telefoot)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman scouted former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez during Malaga’s 3-0 defeat of Celta Vigo on Sunday night. Koeman was photographed sitting in the VIP box at Malaga’s La Rosaleda stadium during the LaLiga fixture. The Dutchman was sat next to agent Gines Carvajal, who represents Malaga hitman Sandro. The forward, who moved to Malaga from Barca last summer, has struck 16 goals in 28 outings this term. He has previously been linked with Tottenham (AS)

Inter Milan face being snubbed by Antonio Conte despite making a ‘monstrous offer’ of €14million a year to lure him back to Serie A (Sky Calcio Club)

West Ham are ready to revive their interest in £25million-rated AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, who has also been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal and Valencia (Tutto Mercato Web)

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini could be set for a sensational return to the Inter Milan dugout this summer after he emerged as a contender to replace the under-pressure Stefano Pioli (Il Giornale)

Sevilla have joined the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Milan in chasing a deal for Lazio striker Keita Balde (Gazetta dello Sport)

Fabinho: The defender has been linked with the Premier League

Inter have joined Manchester United and PSG in expressing an interest in Monaco’s versatile Brazilian star Fabinho (Tuttosport)