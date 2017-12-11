Euro Paper Talk: United target eyes move; Arsenal deal in France star

Arsenal are said to have wrapped up a £33m January deal already, while Man Utd have been given a major boost in efforts to land a big-money target, according to Monday’s European papers.

ARSENAL STRIKE DEAL FOR N’ZONZI

Arsenal have already agreed a deal to sign Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain.

El Gol Digital claims the two clubs have struck an agreement that will see the Gunners pay the La Liga side €37m (£32.7m), and €3m (£2.6m) in bonuses once the transfer window opens next month.

The former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder has fallen out of favour at the club following a row with the management after his substitution against Liverpool last month.

The player has already expressed a desire to leave Sevilla, telling France Football just last week: “My future is somewhere else. We just have to wait until December is over and everything will be done.

“I hope Sevilla qualify in the Champions League and have good luck in the future, but I will not be part of that adventure.

“What hurts is the way everything is going to end. It hurts, of course, but for now the team is functioning. There’s only a short time left, just December to pass, and it’s better that my time at Sevilla stops then.”

REAL OFFER SANCHEZ EXCHANGE

Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Alexis Sanchez in January because he can play in the Champions League.

Don Balon claim Real are keen to strengthen their Champions League prospects, having drawn PSG in the last 16.

They are believed to be ready to offer Arsenal Lucas Vazquez in order to complete a deal for Sanchez.

The 26-year-old right winger has scored three goals in 21 appearances for Los Blancos this season.

BALE EXIT EDGES CLOSER AS STAR TELLS AGENT HE WANTS MANCHESTER UNITED MOVE

Gareth Bale has held a meeting with his agent to inform him he wants to leave Real Madrid and sign for Manchester United next summer, according to reports in Spain.

Diario Gol claims Bale has made clear his intentions to move on from the European champions with Real willing to sell him for £88million next summer.

However, it’s claimed United are only willing to spend £53million to land Bale, who has endured a plethora of injuries during his time in La Liga.

The reports suggest Spurs are also keen to bring Bale back to North London but it’s claimed Welshman has told his agent that he wants to move to Old Trafford first and foremost.

Furthermore, it’s believed Bale and Real Madrid have agreed terms over his departure, with his contract still having four years left to run after this summer.

AND THE REST

Fenerbahce have targeted a January loan deal for Marko Grujic in January (Sporx)

Augsburg left-back Philipp Max is being scouted by Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton (Kicker)

AUGSBURG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R:) Caiuby of Augsburg, Alfred Finnbogason of Augsburg and Philipp Max of Augsburg) celebrate after Alfred Finnbogason of Augsburg scorned a goal to make it 2:1 during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg at WWK-Arena on November 25, 2017 in Augsburg, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Chelsea plan to beat Arsenal to the £15million signing of Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow in January (Sport Express)

Real Madrid will move for Hugo Lloris, 30, in the summer and are willing to pay what it takes to land him from Tottenham (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain are in continuous contact with Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the Ligue 1 leaders plotting another summer raid on the AC Milan goalkeeper (Le 10 Sport)

Udinese have slapped a £22m price tag on Arsenal and Everton target Jakub Jankto (Gazetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have turned their attention to Juventus star Miralem Pjanic in case they fail to strike a deal for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho (Don Balon)

Coutinho won’t agitate for a move to Barcelona in January – but will still ask Liverpool to sell him over the summer (AS)

Manchester United have invited Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies over for a trial (CTV Edmonton)

Real Madrid will complete the signing of Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first week of January. Madrid are willing to pay €25m to Athletic, despite the release clause standing at only €20m with an annual net wage of €2.5m (Marca)

Juventus keeper Gigi Buffon will take up a role as club director when he retires at the end of the season (La Stampa)

Juventus are lining up a big-money move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, while Thomas Meunier of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko are also in their sights (Tuttosport)

RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper is on Brendan Rodgers’ radar at Celtic in January (Kicker)

Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro is open to the possibility of joining La Liga title rivals Valencia in January (Cadena Cope)

Claudio Marchisio is looking to quit Juventus in January after falling down their pecking order (Calciomercato)

Torino want to sign Giannelli Imbula on loan from Stoke in January with a view to a permanent deal. The midfield is currently on loan at Toulouse in France (Tuttosport)

Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez has agreed to join Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan in a deal reaching €20m (Marca)

PSG midfielder Javier Pastore is worried about missing out on a place in Argentina’s World Cup squad and will seek to leave his club next month (Le Parisian)

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has admitted they could offload one of their big-money stars next summer if they don’t make the Champions League (Radio Rai)

Marseille midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was subject of a rejected bid by an unnamed Premier League club last August (L’Equipe)

Barcelona are ready to accept a bid of €5m (£4.4m) from China for Javier Mascherano (Mundo Deportivo)