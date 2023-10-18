An Arsenal midfielder will be freed up to leave in January and has already attracted one suitor, while Liverpool might be in for an uphill struggle if they still want to sign a Brazilian target – all in Wednesday’s European transfer gossip.

JORGINHO TIPPED TO LEAVE ARSENAL

Arsenal are open to offloading Jorginho in January and Juventus could take the Italy midfielder back to Serie A.

That’s according to Calciomercato, which claims Arsenal could move the midfielder on just a year after he arrived from Chelsea – and that they would sanction a sale for a very minimal transfer fee, since he is out of contract in the summer anyway.

The report brutally judges that Jorginho has ‘ended up at the bottom of Mikel Arteta’s hierarchy’ for a midfield place, before confirming matter-of-factly that ‘he can leave, even now’.

A return to Serie A could beckon for the former Napoli star. Per the Italian outlet, Jorginho ‘has always been in Juventus’ sights’ and they now have the advantage of Cristiano Giuntoli being their technical director.

Giuntoli was previously the sporting director of Napoli and Calciomercato claims Jorginho remains ‘very loyal’ to him. Therefore, Juventus could take the opportunity to break their usual policy of not targeting players over the age of 30.

Jorginho will be 32 by the time the January window opens. Arsenal initially thought adding his experience to their table-topping squad would help push them over the line in the title race, but they were ultimately overtaken by Manchester City.

Arteta gave Jorginho nine starts in last season’s Premier League after his move, but the Brazil-born metronome has only started once in the league this term. It is possibly a consequence of the club-record capture of Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer.

He might be able to find more space at Juventus, where Paul Pogba is risking a lengthy ban because of two positive samples for testosterone.

Juventus would be the third Serie A club of Jorginho’s career after his previous spells with Hellas Verona and Napoli.

LIVERPOOL WARNED OVER ANDRE NEGOTIATIONS

Fluminense will be hard to negotiate with when it comes to the future of Liverpool-linked Andre, but the midfielder has a chance to leave them in 2024. (Fabrizio Romano)

Borussia Monchengladbach are hoping Leeds United stay in the Championship so it is easier to buy Maximilian Wober after his loan spell. (Rheinische Post)

Juventus have joined West Ham, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea. (Tutto Juve)

Barcelona director Deco has declared it is too early to assess whether they can keep Joao Cancelo after his loan spell from Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo)

Galatasaray are growing interested in Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina. (Fanatik)

RB Leipzig will allow former Chelsea striker Timo Werner to leave in January, potentially on loan, if he wants to in an attempt to regain his form. (Sport Bild)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has reiterated that a move to Saudi Arabia would not match his ambitions. (Cope)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, previously linked with Liverpool, could leave the Bundesliga side in January for €40-45m. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

Liverpool are rivalling Real Madrid with interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. (Bild)

FULHAM TRANSFER OUT OF REACH FOR BAYERN

Bayern Munich are unlikely to invest €60m in one player in January, putting Joao Palhinha’s hopes of leaving Fulham for the Bundesliga champions in doubt. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

AC Milan want to sign Jonathan David from Lille in January to strengthen their attack. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Milan are also showing an interest in Bologna duo Riccardo Calafiori (a left-back) and Joshua Zirkzee (a striker). (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are interested in signing Julian Alvarez from Manchester City to succeed Robert Lewandowski. (Sport)

Manchester United are planning their move for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves to be next summer and not in January, but he is a concrete target. (Florian Plettenberg)

Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign two strikers in January and will choose from Marcos Leonardo, Karim Konate, Vangelis Pavlidis and Ermedin Demirovic. (Sport1)

The son of the late Jose Antonio Reyes – who shares the same name and is distinguished as Jose Reyes Lopez – has signed his first professional contract with Real Madrid. (AS)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has had contact with representatives from the Saudi Pro League for a move in 2025. (Sport)

There is a discrepancy between what former West Ham forward Felipe Anderson wants to earn from a new Lazio contract and what might be on offer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Inter have decided to send Yann Bisseck out on loan in January due to a lack of gametime. (Calciomercato)