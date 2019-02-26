Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal identify €22m River Plate star as Ozil successor

Arsenal are looking to a talented River Plate star to step into Mesut Ozil’s shoes this summer, while Man City are said to have agreed a deal to sign a disgruntled Germany star, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL LINE UP SWOOP FOR JUAN QUINTERO

Arsenal are plotting a summer swoop to sign talented Colombia playmaker Juan Quintero, according to reports in Spain.

Unai Emery is looking to offload Mesut Ozil at Emirates Stadium after deciding his £350,000 weekly wage could be put to better use at the club – and he already has identified two potential replacements.

The first of these, James Rodriguez, could however come with quite a hefty price tag, as well as significant wages too – meaning the Gunners may not save too much by signing the Colombian, who is currently nearing the end of a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

And according to Don Balon, Arsenal have now identified Quintero as their No 1 target to replace the German – and have been given further encouragement after learning the 26-year-old could be available for a knockdown €22m later this year.

Quintero starred in Colombia’s World Cup campaign last summer and also caught the eye with a standout display for River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final last year, scoring the decisive extra-time goal in a 3-1 win against arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

And the report claims Emery, and incoming sporting director Monchi, believe Quintero would represent a great signing for the club and fulfill the role in the Arsenal side badly lacking since Ozil’s exclusion from the starting line-up.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!

AND THE REST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will green light a shock €60m summer swoop for disgruntled Real Madrid star Toni Kroos this summer (Don Balon)

Mauro Icardi wants to stay in Serie A if he leaves Inter Milan this summer, with Juventus or Napoli touted as his most likely destinations (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan’s hopes of replacing Icardi with Edin Dzeko have suffered a blow after the Bosnian indicated he is now willing to sign a new deal at Roma (Premium Sport)

Arsenal could ask Monchi to bring long-term target Steven N’Zonzi with him to London after the France star failed to settle in the Italian capital (Calciomercato)

The agent of Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico claims the Ajax left-back is wanted by Real Madrid as the replacement for Marcelo, should the Brazilian move to Juventus this summer (Radio Rivadavia)

Real Madrid have stuck a €65m price tag on the head of Juventus target Marcelo (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona will sell second choice keeper Jasper Cillessen this summer and replace him with jax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who spent the early stages of his career at the club (Catalunya Radio)

Girona striker Cristhian Stuani has confessed Barcelona attempted to sign him in January before he signed a new contract at Montilivi (Sport)

Reported Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe could be sold this summer if a sufficient bid is received, according to Lille sporting director Luis Campos, who has admitted they are “not a rich club” (Telefoot)

Patrick Cutrone’s agent has refused to confirm the striker’s future lies at AC Milan following their January capture of new AC Milan golden boy Krzysztof Piatek (Radio Marte)

Eden Hazard will snub a summer move to Real Madrid and will instead sign a new deal with Chelsea – but the reasons for his choice remains somewhat bizarre (Don Balon)

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he is happy at Juventus amid talk of a return to Manchester United (Tuttosport)

Karim Benzema says he is enjoying life at Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo, as he can play his “true football” rather than continually serve the five-time Ballon d’Or winner (France Football)

Manchester United and Liverpool remain interested in James Rodriguez, if Bayern Munich do not take up their option to buy him after his two-year loan (Kicker)

Real Madrid will announce that Luka Modric has agreed a new deal at the club before the end of the season (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea will lose defender Ola Aina this summer with Torino intent on making his loan-to-buy deal a permanent €10m deal (Calciomercato)

Incoming Arsenal chief Monchi has reportedly set up transfers for Ligue 1 stars Nicolas Pepe and Marcus Thuram (various)