Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal join chase for £35m Liverpool strike target

Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the chase to sign a top young Ajax attacker, while Neymar’s father has provided a huge update on his son’s future, all in the papers.

ARSENAL JOIN RACE TO SIGN AJAX ATTACKER

Arsenal have reportedly identified £35m Ajax winger David Neres as a potential signing this summer.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Dutch giants, scoring 10 goals and laying on a futher 10 assists in 35 games for the Eredivisie giants.

That form has alerted many of Europe’s top clubs, with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and PSG all said to have shown firm interest in the forward.

But according to reports on Friday, Unai Emery’s men are ready to join the bidding for the Brazilian – although that would be depedent on them being in the Champions League next season.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to offer up to €150million to convince Manchester United to let Paul Pogba go this summer (El Confidencial)

Real would ‘welcome’ Pogba signing for the club according to Casemiro, who believes the Frenchman ‘is compatible with anyone’ (Marca)

Real Madrid will ask for 130m euros (£112m) for Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, this summer and believe English clubs will be willing to pay that fee (AS)

Neymar will stay at PSG, until at least June 2020, according to his father (Calciomercato)

Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid this summer is inevitable but the transfer fee will be significantly influenced by Mateo Kovacic (Marca)

Atletico Madrid defender is ’90 percent’ likely to be joining Inter on a free transfer this summer (ESPN FC)

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Fenerbache midfielder Eljif Elmas ( Superhaber)

Inter Milan will sell Ivan Perisic, Yann Karamoh and Joao Miranda this summer to raise funds for new signings (Calciomercato)

Juventus and Manchester United fear that Joao Felix’s release clause will skyrocket after his brilliant display for Benfica against Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan look to Premier League stars Matteo Darmian and Cedric to solve their full-back problems this summer (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Eintracht Frankfurt and Serbia striker Luka Jovic does not want to join Barcelona yet because of concerns over playing time, says the 21-year-old’s father (Bild)

Real Madrid target Eden Hazard says he is pleased Zinedine Zidane has returned to management (RMC)

Milan are reportedly ready to exchange Diego Laxalt for Atalanta and Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne (Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal have maintained their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku and will launch a move for the 21-year-old this summer (Le Parisien)

Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso has played down rumours linking him with a summer return to Real Madrid (OK Diario)

Manchester United have offered Marseille’s French goalkeeper Ahmadou Dia, 20, a four-year contract at Old Trafford (L’Equipe)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are locked in a three-way fight to tempt RB Leipzig’s top talent spotter Paul Mitchell to become their new sporting director

Bayern Munich’s Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and France winger Kingsley Coman had a fight at training on Thursday (Bild)