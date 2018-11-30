Arsenal have entered the race to sign a Lyon midfield sensation, while Chelsea’s hopes of signing a Napoli right-back appear to be over, according to Friday’s European papers.

ARSENAL JOIN RACE TO SIGN LYON SENSATION

Arsenal have reportedly joined the queue of clubs who are interested in signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The 20-year-old has been in the headlines after some outstanding performances this season and impressed again as the Ligue 1 club held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Indeed Pep Guardiola was very impressed with the young midfielder, leading to speculation that City could be ready to make a move for a player who is also on Liverpool and Chelsea’s radar.

Lyon are already said to have rejected an approach from Maurizio Sarri’s men, while Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been keeping tabs on the player for more than two years.

But L’Equipe now claims that the Gunners want to seal Aouar’s signature as they look for a long-term replacement for the outgoing Aaron Ramsey.

AND THE REST

Tottenham have quoted Real Madrid a €250m fee for playmaker Christian Eriksen (Marca)

Barcelona are ready to do everything they can to ensure they win the race for Matthijs de Ligt’s signature (Sport)

Mario Giufreddi, the agent of Chelsea target Elseid Hysaj, has dropped a hint about the right-back’s potential stay at Napoli (Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli)

Real Sociedad are hoping that Liverpool sign Christian Pulisic so they can move for Reds star Daniel Sturridge (El Gol Digital)

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester City teenager Brahim Diaz (Diario AS)

Chelsea star and AC Milan target Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he has not held any talks with any club yet (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are ready to offer a three-year contract extension to full-back Jordi Alba but there is interest from other clubs (El Mundo Deportivo)

Napoli rejected offers for Marek Hamsik from Inter, AC Milan and Juventus, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis (Football Italia)

AC Milan starlet Alen Halilovic is not reportedly looking to leave the rossoneri in the upcoming January transfer window (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fulham have expressed interest in Inter winger Antonio Candreva, with Claudio Ranieri keen to bolster his squad with experience for the second half of the Premier League season (Tuttomercatoweb)

Would-be Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta is reportedly ready to give stiff competition to his former side Juventus in an attempt to sign Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa (Tuttosport)

Manchester City have emerged as frontrunners to sign highly-rated Benfica midfielder Tiago Dantas (Record)

Reports suggest Milan could sell Hakan Calhanoglu in January, with RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 interested, but he’d cost at least €15m (Tuttomercatoweb)

Giovani Lo Celso says his future is with Real Betis after impressing at the Andalusian club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (Marca)

Serie A giants AC Milan and Roma are reportedly set to go head to head in an attempt to acquire Ajax’s Donny van de Beek and Sao Paolo defender Rodrigo Caio (Corriere dello Sport)