Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal join race for £45m Man Utd midfield target

Arsenal are reportedly ready to bid for a Manchester United midfield target, while United will make an offer for a player that simply cannot be refused this month, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL ENTER RACE FOR SERIE A MIDFIELD STAR

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Cagliari midfielder, and Manchester United target, Nicolo Barella.

The 21-year-old’s performances in Serie A this season have been attracting plenty of interest, with United already said to have tabled an offer for the Italy international.

Indeed, reports on Tuesday claimed that Cagliari have told United that their €33.4m offer for the player has been flatly rejected.

Chelsea have also been linked with Barella, but now Sky Italia (via TribalFootball) claims that Arsenal have contacted Cagliari over the player’s availability.

Barella has previously stated that his style of football suits the Premier League, although Cagliari are only said to be willing to sell the player if they get a bid of £45m.

MAN UTD LAUNCH SERIOUS OFFER TO SIGN KOULIBALY

Manchester United are ready to show Napoli they are serious in their efforts to land Kalidou Koulibaly by launching an incredible offer to sign the powerful defender.

That’s according to France Football who in an article translated by Sport Witness, claim United are ready to back caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with hard cash and offer Napoli money they simply cannot afford to turn down for the 27-year-old defender.

Napoli have always insisted Koulibaly is not for sale at any price, but the message inside the corridors of power at Old Trafford is that Napoli do, as they always have done, have a breaking point.

The report claims United officials have studied past examples with Napoli and believe that the Serie A giants will have a price, citing past examples where they have eventually wilted and sold former prized assets Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho after initially insisting they were ‘not for sale’.

And it’s suggested United can land their dream centre-half signing with a simple solution: chuck loads of money Napoli’s way and furnish president Aurelio De Laurentiis with an offer he simply can’t refuse!

The report adds that while the capture of Koulibaly mid-season may seem a stretch, the world-record transfer €100m (£89.7m) offer for a defender would be enough to break Napoli’s resolve.

AND THE REST

Tottenham have launched a €30m offer for Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite – but must battle Roma for his signature (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have reached a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a summer transfer, who had been linked with a move to Liverpool (ESPN FC)

Inter Milan are prepared to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United this summer – and use the cash to sign another of their targets, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich centre-forward Robert Lewandowski is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, as they line up a replacement for Karim Benzema (Don Balon)

Real Madrid are interested in a January deal for Genoa’s in-demand striker Krzysztof Piatek, who has also been linked with Chelsea (AS)

Diego Godin will see out the season with Atletico Madrid before moving on a free – most likely to Inter Milan – this summer (Marca)

AC Milan are nearing a deal for Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia, who has also been linked with Arsenal (Tuttosport)

A number of Premier League and LaLiga clubs are on alert after Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde told out-of-favour striker Munir El Haddadi he will not play for the club again (Marca)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry has confirmed the club are hopeful of completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas (ESPN FC)

Real Madrid fear midfielder Toni Kroos will miss a month of action after suffering a torn adductor muscle against Real Sociedad (various)

Liverpool and Everton are being tipped to go head to head in the race to sign €40m-rated Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this month (A Bola)

Segunda side Elche have confirmed that Florentin Pogba – brother of Manchester United star Paul – has joined the club on trial with a view to a permanent move (various)

Andre Silva has told Sevilla he wants to make a permanent €39million move from AC Milan this summer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has given his backing to coach Ernesto Valverde to continue beyond the current season at the Blaugrana (Marca)

Belgium international Yannick Carrasco prefers a move to Arsenal over Manchester United or AC Milan (Foot Mercato)

Exequiel Palacios’ agent says negotiations are at an ‘advanced’ stage to take the River Plate midfielder to Real Madrid (Radio Rividavia)

Tottenham target Hector Herrera has his heart set on joining Inter as a free agent this summer. Roma and Napoli have also been linked with the Mexican midfielder (Sky Italia)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has told Jose Mourinho that “money is no object” as the Portuguese giants look to offer the former Manchester United manager a rapid return to football (SIC)

Chelsea are believed to be in talks with Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg over a deal to sign Leandro Paredes after identifying the Argentine as their No 1 target to replace Cesc Fabregas (Corriere dello Sport)