Arsenal are closing on the signing of a free agent Algerian speedster, while Liverpool and Man Utd face the strongest possible competition for a €120m transfer target, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL LEAD BRAHIMI CHASE

Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Porto’s Yacine Brahimi this summer, according to reports in Portugal.

Unai Emery is looking to add a pacy wideman to his Arsenal attack this summer, that despite reports on Tuesday that the Spaniard’s budget will be capped at just £40m this summer.

That would mean free agents fit the bill for Arsenal – a category Algerian speedster Brahimi falls into with the player out of contract at Estadio do Dragao this summer.

The player is seen as a potential replacement for Danny Welbeck, with the forward currently injured and out of contract himself this summer.

According to A Bola, AC Milan and Watford are also watching the winger closely.

AC Milan want the player to help with their ongoing efforts to end Juventus’ dominance of Serie A, while the Hornets could move for the player in case Gerard Deulofeu leaves the club; the Spanish playmaker having also been linked with a shock return to Milan at the end of the season.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!

AND THE REST

Real Madrid and Barcelona have jumped to the front of the queue to sign in-demand Benfica playmaker Joao Felix. Liverpool and Man Utd have also been heavily linked with the teenager, who has a €120m exit fee in his contract (AS)

Juventus have drawn up their summer shopping list, with Isco and Marcelo, as well as James Rodriguez, all on their wanted list (Tuttosport)

Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov has penned an open letter urging Philippe Coutinho to stay at the Camp Nou and resist the urge to return to England this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have given up their interest in signing Tottenham playmaker Christian Erisken this summer (AS)

Pontus Jansson has admitted that he sometimes feels tired before Leeds games due to the intensity of training under Marcelo Bielsa (Fotbolls Experterna)

Hertha Berlin sporting director Michael Preetz has revealed that he wants to keep Marko Grujic beyond the end of this season (Kicker)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is set to stay at the Camp Nou beyond this season, according to the Croatian’s agent (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid are confident midfielders Koke and Saul Niguez will return to action for Saturday’s derby match against Real Madrid (Marca)

Andre Schurrle will return to Borussia Dortmund if Fulham are relegated from the Premier League (Sport1)

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre has virtually ended the speculation that Neymar could return to the Camp Nou (Sport)

Juventus have reached agreement with Genoa to sign Cristian Romero this summer – with the fee likely to be €30m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea and PSG are set to do battle for Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia, who has a €22m exit clause in his contract (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan’s attack carries much more of a threat since the club allowed Gonzalo Higuain to leave and signed Krzysztof Piatek as his replacement, according to Gennaro Gattuso (various)

Luka Modric is open to signing a new contract at Real Madrid, despite interest from Inter Milan (AS)

Arsenal scouts have been in attendance at RB Leipzig’s games on numerous occasions this season with Ibrahima Konate the subject of their reported interest (Bild)