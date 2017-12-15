Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal linked with £40m West Ham target

Augsburg are not keen on selling full-back Philipp Max and PSG are ready to offer a Manchester United contract rebel a four-year deal to head to France, according to Friday’s European papers.

ARSENAL RETURN FOR MIDFIELD STAR

Arsenal may finally be ready to move for long-term target William Carvalho next summer, according to reports in Portugal.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been rumoured to be Arsenal-bound just about every summer since what feels like the beginning of time, but fresh reports claim a €40million deal is in place to bring him to the Emirates after the World Cup in Russia.

Should the report prove accurate, it would represent a blow to West Ham, who were close to signing the 25-year-old last summer.

AUGSBURG KEEN TO KEEP MAX

Suitors of Augsburg left-back Philipp Max have seen their hopes slip.

Chelsea and Manchester United scouts watched Max last weekend, ahead of a potential January swoop, but the Bundesliga club are not intent on seeing the 24-year-old leave.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton have also been linked with the full-back, who is under contract in Germany until 2022.

But Augsburg chief Steffen Reuter says the club are under no pressure to sell their star man.

“That our players are interesting, shows that they’re producing good performances. We are not interested in selling,” Reuter said.

PSG IN POLE POSITION TO LAND MAN UTD STAR

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in pole position to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer in the summer.

The French giants are said to be ready to swoop for the Belgian once his contract runs out at the end of the season, with the 30-year-old set to be offered a four-year contract.

Jose Mourinho has been trying to convince the former Everton star to stay at Old Trafford as he regards the 30-year-old as a key member of his midfield rotation.

But Le10Sport claims that Fellaini could be bound for Paris, if the Ligue 1 side can convince the versatile midfielder to swap England for France.

AND THE REST

Barcelona have cooled their interest in Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, a rumoured target for Man City, because they’re trying to save money for the Philippe Coutinho deal (Marca)

Inter Milan has already begun planning for life after Mauro Icardi and are potentially eyeing moves for Tottenham star Harry Kane and Torino star Andrea Belotti (Don Balon)

Borussia Monchengladbach are looking to sign West Ham’s Reece Oxford on a permanent basis (Kicker)

Inter Milan want to bring in Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, who is a major transfer target for Liverpool (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayern Munich and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches may have his season-long loan deal at Swansea cut short and return to the German club in January (Mais Futebol)

Gianluigi Donnarumma has denied he was put under pressure to sign his most recent AC Milan contract

Representatives from Turkish club Fenerbahce are flying to Liverpool in a bid to secure a loan deal for Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic (Takvim)

Diego Maradona has revealed that he encouraged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window (AS)

An injury to Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano’s desire to leave the club during the winter window has led to Barcelona being linked with Man Utd star Daley Blind (Marca)

Former Newcastle United midfielder Florian Thauvin is wanted by Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich (L’Equipe)

Johannes Geis, currently on loan at Sevilla, has suggested he might not return to Schalke in the summer (Kicker)