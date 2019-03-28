Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City in for 76-goal sensation

Liverpool and Man City have been told to pay €100m for a key Napoli forward, while Man Utd and Arsenal are battling for two targets, according to Thursday’s European papers.

THREE-WAY BATTLE FOR NAPOLI STAR

Arsenal are ready to do battle with Manchester City and Liverpool for the signing of Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne, a report claims.

The Premier League’s top two were reportedly interested in signing the Italian marksman according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which claimed that the pair were prepared to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Aurelio De Laurentiis seemed to deliver a blow to any interested teams earlier this month by declaring that the forward is not for sale.

However, Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli) are reporting that Insigne can leave the Serie A giants for €100m, with Arsenal specifically mentioned as very eager to try and work out a deal.

The report also claims that both Liverpool and Man City are still interested in Insigne, this time via the newspaper Il Mattino, but De Laurentiis is absolutely determined that it will take a bid of at least €100m to even come to the negotiating table.

Insigne moved to Naples seven years ago back in 2012 and has been one of their most influential players in recent times, amassing 76 goals and 70 assists in 298 games in all competitions for the San Paolo side.

MAN UTD, ARSENAL COMPETE FOR WIDE REINFORCEMENTS

Manchester United will battle Arsenal for the signing of wide duo Alex Grimaldo and Yannick Carrasco this summer, if the latest reports are to be believed.

It was claimed last month that the Gunners are in the market for a new full-back, with the club sending scouts to watch Grimaldo during Benfica’s ridiculous 10-0 win over Nacional.

Reports on Wednesday then offered an update on the situation by suggested the north London side are battling Juve for Grimaldo’s signature this summer.

However, Italian outlet Tuttosport now state that United are firmly in the hunt for the 23-year-old, having also been monitoring him closely in recent weeks.

Benfica apparently want around £35million (€40m) for Grimaldo, which Barcelona will receive a percentage of that due to a clause written into his contract.

Meanwhile, both United and Arsenal are also chasing Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco, according to Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport.

The Gunners held talks earlier this year over a move for the Belgian but ultimately left it too late in the window to seal a move.

The player’s agent explained shortly afterwards why the move did not come around, but Carrasco recently admitted that he is still looking for a return to Europe this summer.

The Gunners are tipped to revisit their interest in the summer when funds are more freely available, and they face competition from United who are looking for depth in wide areas.

AND THE REST

Ajax full-back and reported Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico wants to leave Ajax after rejecting an offer to extend his contract, his agent has said.

Werder Bremen look set to lose star forward Max Kruse this summer amid interest from Tottenham and Inter. (Sky Germany)

Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, extending his time with the Ligue 1 champions through 2021. (L’Equipe)

Chelsea target Daniele Rugani has signed a new four-year deal at Juventus to extend his stay at the club until at least 2023.

Tottenham are monitoring Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. (il Messegaro)

Real Madrid have emerged as surprise frontrunners in the race to sign Adrien Rabiot. (AS)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on a move to sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa – believed to have a €70m valuation – in the summer transfer window. Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and AS Monaco are also keen. (Tutto Napoli)

Real Madrid will target Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard this summer, with a €500m budget being touted. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona quartet Juan Miranda, Oriol Busquets, Riqui Puig and Jean-Clair Todibo could all be sent to Ajax on loan to help them sign Mattijs De Ligt. (Sport)

Barcelona will reportedly demand €50m or above for Malcom this summer if he leaves the Nou Camp after just one season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are keen to offer Manchester United Philippe Coutinho or Malcom as part of a deal to bring England striker Marcus Rashford to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich have been told they will have to pay at least €100million (£85m) if they are to have any hope of signing wonderkid Kai Havertz in the summer tranfer window. (SportBild)

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly scouted Benfica teenager Jota during the international fixture between England’s Under-20s and Portugal’s Under-20s earlier this week. (A Bola)

Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan is among those being monitored by Arsenal. (Marca)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to rivals Man Utd for the signing of Juventus winger Douglas Costa. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea could listen to offers in excess of £43m for 18-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Sport Bild)

Paraguay forward Sergio Diaz will remain with Real Madrid after Brazilian club Corinthians, where he has been on loan this season, decided against using their option to buy. (Marca)

Bayern Munich are set to battle Barcelona for the signature of Luka Jovic. (ESPN)

Kalidou Koulibaly will remain at Napoli despite Real Madrid and Man Utd interest as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to offer him a contract extension. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leicester are among a host of European clubs monitoring Chelsea’s 18-year-old Dutch forward Daishawn Redan. (Bild)

Phil Foden is set to snub interest from several Bundesliga clubs and stay at Manchester City despite being frustrated with the game-time he is being afforded. (Goal)

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato has completed a move to Sao Paulo, the club announced on Wednesday.

Barcelona and Arsenal have joined the emerging queue for out-of-contract Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera. (ESPN)