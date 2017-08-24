Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal & Liverpool target set for move to AC Milan

Liverpool and Arsenal target Rafinha has agreed a deal in principle to join AC Milan, while an Italian club is in for Diego Costa., according to Wednesday’s European papers.

Liverpool midfielder blow

Liverpool’s chances of landing Schalke star Leon Goretzka have taken a hit as the player has been offered to Barcelona, a report claims.

According to both Mundo Deportivo and TransferMarketWeb, the Catalan club are interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Goretzka is also attracting interest from other top European clubs including Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The midfielder’s contract expires in 2018, with the Gelsenkirchen club reportedly desperate to sell to avoid allowing him to walk away for free next summer.

Transfer Market Web state that a fee of around £32m (€35m) would be enough to convince Schalke to sell.

Serie A club back in for Costa

AC Milan will attempt to lure Diego Costa to Serie A despite the Spaniard having already rejected them, according to reports.

Costa seemingly has his heart set on a return to Atletico Madrid, but they cannot field any new signings until January because of a FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

Chelsea want to sell the 28-year-old for £50million, but his unwillingness to go anywhere but the Spanish capital is proving to be an obstacle.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claim that AC Milan are hoping to convince Costa to change his mind and join them.

Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes has already tried to convince him to move to the San Siro on a short-term loan deal, with wages not an issue for the wealthy Serie A giants.

And the rest…

Chelsea can forget about signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti this season (Niccolo Ceccarini)

While Barcelona continue to chase the signatures of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to bolster their attack, they are also considering a move for Willian (France Football)

Liverpool and Arsenal target Rafinha has agreed in principle to join AC Milan from Barcelona. (Calciomercato.com)

Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer of €7m for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina. However, the Italian side have already rebuffed interest in the Spaniard this summer and are unwilling to sell (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Juventus are considering a move for reported Liverpool target Benedikt Howedes as they look to strengthen their defence (Kicker)

Juventus continue to be linked with Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Emre Mor has hired Bektas Demirkas, the man behind Hakan Calhanoglu’s move to AC Milan, as his new agent. However, reports suggest Mor won’t be joining the Italian giants (Kicker)

Malaga are in advanced stages of negotiations to sign Clement Grenier from Lyon (L’Equipe)

Former Newcastle United striker Luuk de Jong could be on his way to Bordeaux. The French club have submitted a bid of €6m for the player (L’Equipe)