Arsenal have launched a cut-price offer for one of European football’s most lauded playmakers, while Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign a Real Madrid attacker at a reduced cost, according to the European papers.

ARSENAL LAUNCH ISCO APPROACH

Unai Emery hopes to cash in on the growing discontent at Real Madrid by launching a cheeky January move for playmaker Isco, according to reports.

Arsenal are in the market for a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who will leave the Gunners at the end of the season and Spanish outlet Don Balon claims Emery has set his sights high as targets his replacement.

They claim the player already has three offers on the table to leave the Bernabeu in January, with Napoli and AC Milan also rumoured to be suitors for the attacking midfielder.

But it’s claimed Arsenal have attempted to move into pole position for Isco by launching a cheeky €50m offer for the player now.

Real Madrid are in the midst of the biggest crisis they have had in years with the reigning European champions sixth in LaLiga and seemingly struggling after the summer exits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

And while €50m might not be enough to tempt Real to sell Isco, there is a growing feeling in Spain that wholesale changes could soon come about at the European giants.

AND THE REST

Barcelona could agree to withdraw from the race to sign one of Matthijs De Ligt – if Juventus give them a clear path to sign Adrien Rabiot (Rai Sport)

Paul Pogba, De Ligt and Jean-Clair Todibo head Juventus’ three-man January shopping list (Tuttosport)

Leicester and West Ham have joined Wolves in the race to sign €20m Nantes forward Emiliano Sala in January (Le10 Sport)

Liverpool and Arsenal could miss out on a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele in January after Barcelona offered the France winger as a makeweight in a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp (Don Balon)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told Juventus he won’t sell them left-back Marcelo in January (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will, along with Arsenal, all trigger the €25m exit fee in the contract of Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals in January (Don Balon)

Galatasaray sent a delegation to Merseyside this weekend to discuss a potential January loan move for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke. Rangers are also contenders to sign the striker (Fotomac)

Chelsea and Manchester City look likely to be the only two clubs willing to meet the new €30m asking price on the head of Sandro Tonali. Inter Milan and Juventus have also been linked with the Brescia midfielder (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have shelved their interest in Paulo Dybala after deciding the €150m asking price is more than they’re willing to spend (AS)

Chelsea trio Cesc Fabregas, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill could all sign for AC Milan when the transfer window opens in January (Radio Rossonera)

Reported Manchester United target Jordi Alba has publicly admitted he isn’t sure what will happen with his future at Barcelona beyond his contract which expires in summer 2020 (Sport)

Gonzalo Higuain could find himself back at Juventus next summer with AC Milan uncertain if they will make his loan deal permanent (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are expected to win the €90m race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Roma have told Arsenal and Tottenham that January target Cengiz Under will not be allowed to leave the Serie A club in the new year (Calciomercato)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is being lined up by Inter Milan as part of an audacious deal worth £200m with Milan Skriniar and Ivan Rakitic moving the other way (Tuttosport)

Chelsea have joined Juventus, Wolfsburg and Benfica in keeping tabs on Galatasaray star Yunus Akgun (ESPN)

Lyon defender Ferland Mendy is not interested in a return to Paris Saint-Germain (L’Equipe)

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham are ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign €15m Genk star Sander Berge

Marco Silva has said Everton are trying to sign Andre Gomes permanently after his season-long loan from Barcelona is completed (various)

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent, would likely block a move to Real Madrid from Inter Milan (Marca)

Eden Hazard has as good as admitted he will look to join Real Madrid if he doesn’t sign a new deal at Chelsea before next summer (Canal Plus)

Everton have expressed interest in signing Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa (Tuttomercatoweb)