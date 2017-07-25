Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal on midfielder alert; Man Utd get Fabinho lift

Man Utd have been given a boost in their Fabinho pursuit, while Arsenal are on red alert as Juventus move for one of their targets, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

Arsenal on red alert

Arsenal are reportedly on red alert as Juventus have made contact with agent Mino Raiola over PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

The France International is reportedly a top transfer target of Arsenal, with the Gunners apparently having been offered Matuidi in a player-plus-cash deal for Alexis Sanchez.

The Bianconeri however have similar ambitions and are also long time admirers of Matuidi, whose contract in Paris expires in summer 2018.

Juve are desperately searching for midfield reinforcement and, as you will read further down, could yet turn to two Premier League anchormen.

United given Fabinho boost

Manchester United have been given a boost in their reported pursuit of Monaco star Fabinho, according to reports.

L’Equipe claim that PSG will pull out of the race for the midfielder to focus on a pursuit of Porto’s Danilo Pereira.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Pereira, who is valued by Porto at €60m, which is his release clause.

The Portuguese press are reporting as initial negotiations have now begun between PSG and the player’s entourage.

Liverpool name Emre Can price

Reports in Italy suggest that Liverpool have named their price for German international Emre Can amid interest from Juventus.

According to Calciomercato.com, Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep his countryman at Anfield, and has slapped a €35m price tag on him as a result.

The report stated: “Juventus are extremely interested in signing the 23-year-old, but are not open to match Liverpool’s asking price.”

Meanwhile, Juve are back in talks with Chelsea over a move for Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to reports.

Sky Italia claim that the Serie A champions have re-entered talks with the Blues over the 28-year-old, who has apparently been deemed surplus to requirements.

The report claims that Antonio Conte wishes to offload him before August 31, but the Bianconeri are reluctant to pay the £40m asking price.

Martial the key to Perisic deal

A potential deal to bring Ivan Perisic to Manchester United could hinge on the Red Devils’ willingness to let go of Anthony Martial, a report claims.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport claim that Inter would be willing to let go of the Croatia international, but only if United send Martial the other way.

The report states that the Serie A club are “ready to test the resolve” of United by setting out these latest demands as the two clubs continue to negotiate a transfer fee.

Martial demonstrated his ability on Sunday night when he set up the opening goal for Jesse Lingard following an impressive dribble as Jose Mourinho’s men won on penalties against Real Madrid.

Perisic meanwhile is reportedly desperate to make his move to Old Trafford, but the Nerazzurri continue to hold firm on their £45m valuation.

And the rest…

Real Madrid patron Florentino Perez is ready to off-load French international striker Karim Benzema to bring young striking sensation Kylian Mbappe. Arsenal are interested in Benzema. (Diario Gol)

Cristiano Ronaldo has released an interview confirming he will stay at Real Madrid next season (Marca)

Barcelona chiefs have headed to London to meet their Liverpool counterparts to discuss a possible move for Philippe Coutinho (Sport)

Roma remain optimistic that they can land Leicester City ace Riyad Mahrez (Il Messaggaro)

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is set for a dilemma over which new striker to bring to the club. Torino ace Andrea Belotti and Fiorentina star Nicola Kalinic are the two protagonists (Tuttosport)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ousmane Dembele has aborted a possible move to Barcelona and now prefers a summer switch to their bitter rivals Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Should AC Milan not make a big signing in attack, they could turn their attentions to Renato Sanches, who Manchester United are also reportedly interesting in (Sky)

Juventus are eyeing up the possibility of taking Dutch international defender Stefan de Vrij to Turin this summer (Tuttosport)

Juventus have interest in Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay, and could include Mario Lemina in an exchange deal (Calciomercato.com)

PSG have strong interest in Porto’s Danilo Pereira (L’Equipe)