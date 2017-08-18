Euro Paper Talk: Dortmund issue Dembele warning; former United man off to Barca

Arsenal are reportedly ready to step up their interest in a Juventus star, while a Newcastle flop is set for a £3million return to Italy, according to Friday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TO STEP UP INTEREST IN JUVE STAR

Arsenal are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of Juventus wide man Juan Cuadrado.

The 29-year-old is said to be unhappy at Juve and is keen on a return to England, having had a previous spell at Chelsea.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has been after a winger for most of the summer and has tried and failed in several attempts to land Monaco star Thomas Lemar.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juve chief is Massimo Allegri is reluctant to lose the 29-year-old but the Italian champions may go against their manager’s wishes if the right offer comes in.

Arsenal could, however, face competition from Roma and Inter Milan for the Colombian, with the former said to be considering Cuadrado as an alternative option if they decide to ditch their interest in Leicester star Riyad Mahrez.

NEWCASTLE TO OFFLOAD MISFIT

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Newcastle are reportedly ready to offload out-of-favour defender Achraf Lazaar to Genoa.

The Morocco international only joined the Magpies from Palermo on a five-year deal last summer but the 25-year-old ended last season with just 36 minutes of Championship football to his name.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that Lazaar is close to heading back to Italy for a fee in the region of £3million.

The sale of the 25-year-old will at least get another player off the club’s wage bill and should free Benitez up to do some much-needed business before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claims that Barcelona are making no further progress in their attempts to sign France midfielder Ousmane Dembele and insists their bid is still far below their valuation (Kicker)

Inter Milan have contacted Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in the hope of signing the Germany international (Sky)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Besiktas have been linked with a move for Arsenal’s out-of-favour defender Mathieu Debuchy (Takvim)

Inter Milan are expecting to complete the deal to secure the signature of Tottenham target Joao Cancelo in the next 48 hours (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton have stepped up their interest in Borussia Dortmund starlet Emre Mor after Inter Milan put a proposed move on hold (Fanatik)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio insists that he would dismiss any offer from PSG (ABC)

Inter and Juventus have lost out in the race for Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria, who looks set to join Barcelona



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Southampton have had an offer for Lazio centre back Wesley Hoedt accepted (Sky Sport)

PSG attacker Julian Draxler, a former target for Arsenal and Liverpool, has been offered to Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have taken up their option to buy Colombian centre-half Yerry Mina from Palmeiras (Sport)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi has advised Diego Costa to respect Chelsea over his transfer stand-off

Watford are set to complete the loan signing of Benfica winger Andre Carrillo



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Leicester defender Yohan Benalouane could be on his way out of the club this summer, with Turkish outfit Osmanlispor keen on signing the player (L’Equipe)

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is still stalling on signing a new contract at the club (Tuttosport)

Inter defender Jeison Murillo will reportedly complete a €13m transfer to Valencia on Friday (Gazzetta dello Sport)