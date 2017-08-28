Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal snub defender bid; Juve near Reds target

Arsenal have rejected an approach for one of their key defenders, while Juventus are closing in on a deal for Benedikt Howedes, according to Monday’s European papers.

INTER REJECTED IN PURSUIT OF ARSENAL MAN

According to reports from Italy on Monday, Inter Milan made another attempt to sign Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Serie A club proposed Arsenal a fee-full loan (amounting to €2million), including a buy-back option.

Arsene Wenger rejected the offer as he wishes to keep the former Valencia and Sampdoria man.

His side’s defensive woes were clear to see as Liverpool dismantled Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Mustafi is currently on a deal at the Emirates Stadium which runs until June 2021.

CROATIA BOSS EXPLAINS PERISIC TRANSFER FAILURE

Croatia boss Ante Cacic has confirmed Ivan Perisic will sign a new deal with Inter Milan after explaining why the winger’s proposed move to Manchester United failed to materialise.

United saw a reported £38m bid for the winger rejected by Inter, with the Serie A side determined to hold out for their £50m valuation.

United never raised their bid in the hope Inter would buckle, but new manager Luciano Spalletti always insisted the winger was part of his plans.

And confirming why the move to United failed to materialise, Cacic said: “Ivan is very happy at Inter. They have a new manager and he feels important now. I know he is happy in Milan and that the club is preparing a new contract for him.”

That new contract is expected to see Perisic’s wage rise from €3m a year to €5m a year and on a deal until 2021.

NAPOLI SOUND LIVERPOOL OUT OVER MIGNOLET DEAL

Liverpool are contemplating the sale of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet after receiving an enquiry for the player, according to reports in Italy.

The Italian club’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, has been tipped to leave the Stadio San Paolo before the close of the transfer window and the Serie A outfit are scouring the market for replacements.

Their primary target is Real Sociedad’s Geronimo Rulli but senior Napoli figures have also enquired about the availability of Mignolet, according to GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

The Belgian was left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for their 4-0 defeat of Arsenal on Sunday and the player is known to have expressed his frustration with Klopp at the situation.

Liverpool have three senior keepers on their books and keeping them all happy will be extremely difficult, and the Italian outlet reckons a big-money sale of Mignolet could help solve their problem and provide the Belgian with the regular, uninterrupted first-team football he craves.

DORTMUND TARGET UKRAINE WINGER

Borussia Dortmund will replace Ousmane Dembele with Ukraine international Andrei Yarmolenko, according to reports in Germany.

Dortmund, who sold Dembele to Barcelona last week in a big-money deal, will splash out €25m to sign Yarmolenko after reaching an agreement over the transfer with Dynamo Kyiv.

The 27-year-old, who has spent his entire career at Dynamo Kyiv, has been tracked by Dortmund for several seasons, but will make the move before the window shuts this week, reports Kicker.

AND THE REST

Suso’s agent Alessandro Lucci has opened talks with AC Milan to discuss his client’s contract extension (Caliomercato)

Inter Milan are plotting a beat-the-deadline move for Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko (Sky Italia)

EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough star set for France switch

West Brom are in talks to sign Fenerbahce’s defender Josef de Souza. The Brazilian can play centre-half or right-back and will cost around £10m (Fanatik)

Roma and Sampdoria have reached agreement for the sale of Czech striker Patrik Schick (Calciomercato)

Renato Sanches will choose between Liverpool and Monaco with Bayern Munich telling the Portuguese midfielder he can leave on loan (Bild)

Inter Milan are closing in on capturing £27m Lazio star Keita Balde (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Eliaquim Mangala will today demand Manchester City let him join Inter Milan on loan, with his switch to the Italian club under threat by their interest in Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Crystal Palace are battling Sampdoria, Alaves and Deportivo La Coruna to sign €20m-rated Barcelona star Munir El Haddadi (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braidi is refusing to give up on Philippe Coutinho – but insists reported Juventus target Andres Iniesta will not be allowed to leave (Tuttosport)

Juventus are eyeing up a move for Barcelona wing-back Aleix Vidal (Gazetta dello Sport)

Juventus are also closing on a deal for are also reported to be closing in on Schalke centre-back Benedikt Howedes (Tuttosport)

Juventus could, however, move for Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi if a move for Howedes doesn’t come off (Tuttosport)

Monaco are plotting a beat-the-deadline move for Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic (L’Equipe)