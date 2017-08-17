Euro Paper Talk: Gala bid €30m for United target; Arsenal, Spurs eye ace

Turan: Has been linked with several sides

Arsenal and Tottenham are locked in a battle to sign a France U21 star, while Chelsea are closing in on a £65m double defensive raid, according to Thursday’s European papers.

ARSENAL AND SPURS TRACK CAEN STAR

Arsenal and Tottenham are locked in a battle with Inter Milan to sign Caen winger Yann Karamoh, according to reports.

The Ivory Coast-born winger, 19, is rated at €10m by Caen, and it seems they are ready to cash in on the player after Sky Italia claimed they had invited bids for the twice-capped France U21 star.

Inter have already seen two offers rejected by Caen, and despite holding further talks over a deal, it’s believed they could yet be pipped by Arsenal or Tottenham, who have both had scouts watch him in the past.

The player has featured 35 times for his club, scoring five times, since making his debut last August.

CHELSEA MAKE DOUBLE FULL-BACK OFFER

Chelsea have made a £13.6m bid for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares and a £50m offer to Tottenham for Danny Rose, according to reports.

It’s claimed Antonio Conte will move for the duo after seeing efforts to land top targets Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alex Sandro thwarted.

Corriere dello Sport claim Chelsea saw a fresh £73m offer for Sandro rejected by Juventus this week, while Arsenal are reluctant to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain despite claims a £35m offer has been made.

And the Italian paper claim a deal for Soares is close, with the Portugal star also on the radar of Barcelona and Juventus.

However, claims Chelsea have made their move to sign the player with Saints apparently ready to sell.

Antonio Conte is a big fan of Soares but will need to act fast if he wants to beat Barcelona and Juventus to his signature.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are favourites to land Keita Balde after the player’s agent aired a huge public criticism of his treatment by Lazio (Corriere dello Sport)

Valencia are close to agreeing a deal to sign Arsenal defender Gabriel on loan (Marca)

Galatasaray have tabled a €30m offer to Barcelona for reported Manchester United target Arda Turan (Sabah)

Chelsea have pulled out of a deal to sign PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak (L’Equipe)

Sporting Libson have told West Ham they will only sanction the sale of William Carvalho if they match his £40million transfer release clause (A Bola)

Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is ready to snub a move to Leeds and stay in Germany (Hamburger Morgen Post)

Roma are closing in on Colombian wideman Juan Cuadrado and will launch a €30m bid after abandoning efforts to sign Riyad Mahrez (Gazetta dello Sport)

West Ham face frustration in their attempts to lure £18m-rated Oguzhan Ozyakup from Besiktas, with the player closing on a new deal with the Turkish club (Fanatik)

Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia is considering a reunion with Marco Silva at Watford (Gazetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina, Roma and Torino have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Moussa Sissoko on loan – with Tottenham only prepared to accept a permanent sale (L’Equipe)

Barcelona will go as high as £118m to tempt Liverpool to sell Philippe Coutinho (O Jogo)

Juventus are set to launch a bid to sign Chelsea and Man Utd target Stefan De Vrij (Gazetta dello Sport)

Antonio Conte is at loggerheads with Roman Abramovich after the Chelsea owner refused to pay the €100m release clause in Andrea Belotti’s contract (Tuttosport)

Las Palmas are targeting deals for Marcos Llorente and Sergi Samper (Marca)

Ousmane Dembele will remain on strike in France in order to force through a move to Barcelona. The La Liga side have a £90m bid sitting on the table with Borussia Dortmind (Bild)

Arsenal full-back Mathieu Debuchy is a target for Marseille (L’Equipe)

AC Milan are the only contenders to sign Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches this summer after Chelsea and Man Utd failed to follow up on their initial interest (Tuttosport)

PSG are on the verge of signing Man Utd target Fabinho, with Blaise Matuidi inching closer to a switch to Juventus (various)

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have set their sights on their former player, Nani, who played for the club for a year in 2015 after joining from Man Utd (Marca)

Benfica are ready to sell Crystal Palace and Newcastle target Andre Carrillo this summer (O Jojo)

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp has seen his efforts to prise Ogenyi Onazi from Trabzonspor stall – despite seeing a €4.5m offer accepted (Fotomac)