Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal star desperate for Man Utd move; WC winner snubs Liverpool

An Arsenal star has targeted a summer switch to Manchester United, while a veteran World Cup winner has explained why he rejected Liverpool, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

OZIL SETS SIGHTS ON FREE MOVE TO MAN UTD

Manchester United are plotting a shock move to sign Mesut Ozil on a free transfer next summer, according to reports in the German media.

On Wednesday morning it was suggested the Gunners playmaker was ready to walk away from the club next summer after the club had failed to agree terms on a new deal for their one-time record signing.

And with SportBild claiming the player no longer wishes to stay at Arsenal beyond the end of his deal, reports in the German media now suggest Ozil has set his sights on a move to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Ozil previously played for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and it’s claimed he wants a reunion with his former boss at Old Trafford.

However, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and to a lesser extent, Paul Pogba, already providing plenty of options to Mourinho in the attacking midfield positions, a move for Ozil seems unlikely.

CASILLAS REVEALS PORTO PLAN AND LIVERPOOL SNUB

Iker Casillas has confirmed he decided to stay at Porto this summer and reject a possible move, with Liverpool among his suitors.

The veteran Spanish goalkeeper, who won the World Cup with his country in 2010, joined Porto in the summer of 2015 after ending his long association with Real Madrid on a two-year deal.

But as a free agent this summer, Casillas had the option to move on, with Liverpool among those to contact the player over a free transfer.

However, the player admitted he could not leave Porto without winning a single trophy and felt he owed it to their fans to stay loyal and sign a one-year extension to his contract.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo, Casillas says he has ambitions to win the Portuguese league.

“Spending two years here and not winning a single trophy would be a sour ending,” said the 36-year-old. “My objective and my intention is to win titles and to help Porto to continue to be an important club in Portugal and respected in Europe.”

LEIPZIG RESPOND TO TIMO WERNER RUMOURS

RB Leipzig insist they have no cause for alarm after both Liverpool and Real Madrid were linked with Timo Werner and say they are “confident” the striker will stay.

Having already struck a deal to sign Naby Keita from the Bundesliga side, Liverpool, along with Real, were linked with a move to sign Werner on Tuesday.

However, the club’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff insists they remain totally relaxed over the £50m-rated striker’s future.

“We play in the Champions League,” Mintzlaff told Sky Germany. “We offer Timo the chance to make the next step. We are totally relaxed.”

Werner is coming off a strong season in which he netted 21 goals in 31 Bundesliga games, and has already scored four times this time around.

He has no release clause in his deal, which will expire only in 2020. He comes highly recommended too, with Germany veteran Mario Gomez saying that Werner will “dominate Germany’s attack for the next 10 years”.

AND THE REST

Jack Wilshere will end his long association with Arsenal in January after agreeing a move to Fenerbahce (Fanatik)

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta insists his side have never received an approach for Barcelona for Paulo Dybala (Premium Sports)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are welcome to stay at the club for as long as they want (Mundo Deportivo)

Marotta, meanwhile, has ruled out a move for Iniesta (La Sexta)

Barcelona were €10m (£9m) away from signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria. PSG wanted €60m (£54m) for the player, but Barca’s highest bid came to €45m (£41m) plus €5m (£4.5m) in add ons (L’Equipe)

Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he wanted Alvaro Morata to stay at Real Madrid, and that the club now lack a centre forward (various)

Barcelona are ready to end their interest in Philippe Coutinho and will instead pursue a January deal for Jean-Michael Seri (Sport)

Diego Costa has arrived in Madrid and plans to live in the Spanish capital until he finalises his return to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window (AS)

Mathieu Debuchy was close to joining Nice from Arsenal this summer, but the move broke down late in the day (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan beat Atletico Madrid to the signing of defender Milan Skriniar, it has emerged (Tuttosport)

Mesut Ozil will leave Arsenal on a free transfer next summer (Bild)

Patrik Schick’s agent has revealed that the player had a better offer from PSG, but chose to join Roma from Sapdoria for the good of his career (Gazetta dello Sport)

Elvis Kabashi will join Serie C side AS Viterbese Castrense as a free agent after he was allowed to leave Juventus this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham are keen to resurrect a January deal for William Carvalho, despite a brewing row between the Hammers and Sporting Lisbon