Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool set Coutinho price; Arsenal close on deal

One Arsenal target is set to move to the Premier League in the near future, while Liverpool have named their asking price for Coutinho, according to Friday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TARGET ‘DESTINED’ FOR PREM MOVE

Arsenal and AC Milan target Jakub Jankto is almost certain to make a move to the Premier League, according to reports in Italy.

The versatile 21-year-old has been impressive for Serie A side Udinese so far this season, playing both central midfield and left wing.

A host of Premier League clubs have been following the Czech midfielder and a number are reportedly lining up January moves.

AC Milan have cooled their interest in Jankto, while contacts have already been made from London, the city where Udinese owner Gino Pozzo currently resides in.

REAL MADRID CLOSE ON CHELSEA TARGET

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Real Madrid have all but secured their first signing of the January transfer window.

It is no secret that the La Liga side are eyeing a new goalkeeper, with David De Gea constantly linked to the Bernabeu club.

However, according to the report Real have agreed terms with Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 23-year-old has a contract which expires next summer, however Florentino Perez has decided to pay his buyout clause in January, which currently stands at €20million.

Chelsea and Juventus have also been linked with a move for Arrizabalaga; the former due to the complex contract situation surrounding Thibaut Courtois, the latter due to the retirement of Gialuigi Buffon.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid have shortlisted four strikers to replace Karim Benzema: namely Robert Lewandowski, Alexis Sanchez, Timo Werner and Mauro Icardi (Don Balon)

Liverpool have set an asking price for Barcelona transfer target Philippe Coutinho in January: €145million (£128million) (Mundo Deportivo)

While the main Valencia transfer target this winter is Sandro Ramirez from Everton, they could also turn to Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura (Le Parisien)

Rafinha could leave Bayern Munich after falling behind Joshua Kimmich in the pecking order. The 32-year-old would be interested in a return to Brazil (Sport Bild)

Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante, who’s been subject of Manchester United transfer rumours, is also on the radar of Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Vinicius Junior, who Real Madrid agreed a deal for in May, will join up with Los Blancos next summer on his 18th birthday, despite an option for him to stay with Flamengo for another year (AS)

There will also be departures from Barcelona in the winter transfer market with Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal set to leave as Ernesto Valverde looks to trim his squad (Sport)

Atletico Madrid are looking at signing Racing Club’s striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lorenzo Callegari’s future is up in the year. The 19-year-old, who has been training with the first team, could either leave permanently in January, or sign a new contract and go out on loan. (L’Equipe)

Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella is an Inter Milan transfer target for January. The Nerazzurri are also interested in Boca Juniors forward Cristian Pavon (Corriere dello Sport)