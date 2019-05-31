Unai Emery will sacrifice a star man in order to fund an impressive triple swoop at Arsenal this summer, while a Napoli full-back’s latest claims have alerted Manchester United, according to Friday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TARGET DEALS FOR VAN DE BEEK, MALCOM & PALACIOS

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is ready to sacrifice a big-name star in order to fund a spending spree he hopes will turn the Gunners back into Champions League contenders again next season.

Arsenal’s defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday means the club faces a third season outside Europe’s premier competition and Emery’s budget will now be cut as a result.

Reports on Friday morning claimed Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could all be sold off by the Gunners this summer, but reports in Spain reckon Alexandre Lacazette could also be reluctantly sacrificed.

Marca claims Atletico Madrid have made the Frenchman their No 1 target to replace the departing Antoine Griezmann this summer and, while Emery would like to keep him, would be tempted by an offer of around €80m.

Arsenal still have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to call on in attack and Emery would use the funds to sign a trio of players he believes could give Arsenal the strength they need to mount a successful challenge for the top four.

And according to Marca, top of their wishlist is impressive Ajax midfielder Donny Van De Beek. The Spanish paper claims the Dutchman will be allowed to leave for €60m this summer, with Tottenham, Real Madrid and PSG also said to be sniffing around.

Arsenal may find it hard to attract Van de Beek ahead of their fellow suitors, but it’s suggested a firm and early offer from Arsenal could prove successful.

Spanish outlet Don Balon, meanwhile, claim the Gunners are ready to meet the €53m (£46m) asking price Barcelona have set on Brazilian winger Malcom.

Tottenam, Inter Milan, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the Brazilian, who failed to settle at the Nou Camp following his shock move from Bordeaux last summer.

The third player on Emery’s shopping list is River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who TNT Sports now claim is Emery’s preferred target to replace Aaron Ramsey.

The midfielder almost joined Real Madrid last summer. The 20-year-old has a €15m exit fee in his contract, but reports in his homeland believe a deal could be struck for as little as €10m – a bargain deal that Emery and Arsenal would find tough to ignore.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have been put on alert after Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj told Albanian TV that he will leave the club this summer and is seeking a fresh challenge (Digitalb)

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has told Atletico Madrid he wants to join the club this summer (Marca)

Juventus have offered Lazio both Daniele Rugani and Riccardo Orsolini in a bid to lower the capital club’s €100m asking price for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (LaLazioSiamoNoi.it)

Manchester City have reportedly stepped up their interest in Joao Cancelo and have offered Juventus £53m for the right-back (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid have seen an €80m proposal for Benfica starlet Joao Felix rejected by the Portuguese club (Marca)

Atletico Madrid have made a €25m offer for Barcelona and Portugal defender Nelson Semedo (Don Balon)

Jasper Cillessen has admitted his fears that Barcelona might price him out of a move away from Camp Nou amid links to Manchester United (Marca)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has no intention of signing Antoine Griezmann right now as he is aware of the complexity and risks of such a transfer (Marca)

Arsenal are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of PSG right-back Thomas Meunier (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus have contacted Real Madrid to offer them a Alex Sandro – Marcelo swap deal this summer (Defensa Central)

Emerson Palmieri’s agent has confirmed the full-back will stay at Chelsea this summer after rejecting talk he could seek a return to Serie A (Tuttomercatoweb)

Manchester City have rebuffed an €80m offer from Bayern Munich for Leroy Sane after making it clear they have no desire to sell the Germany winger

Neymar wants to rejoin to Barcelona this summer amid reports he regrets joining PSG two summers ago (Sport)

Valencia are likely to complete the signing of Denis Cheryshev from Villarreal permanently this summer (AS)

Antonio Conte will target two Premier League men in Romelu Lukaku and Victor Moses after being confirmed as the new coach of Inter Milan

Juventus plan to make Real Madrid playmaker Isco their first summer signing should they appoint Maurizio Sarri (AS)

Napoli are close to sealing a deal that would bring French midfielder Jordan Veretout to the club from Fiorentina (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sergio Ramos insists he wants to finish his career at Real Madrid after rejecting rumours he will see a transfer away this summer