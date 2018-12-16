Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal to gazump Spurs with bid for Serie A star

Arsenal are ready to gazump Spurs to land a Roma star, while Manchester United are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of a Turkish defender, according to the weekend’s European papers.

NORTH LONDON DERBY FOR SERIE A STAR

Arsenal have submitted an offer in an attempt to land a Roma star, according to the latest reports from Italy.

A recent report from Corriere dello Sport suggested that the Serie A giants have already rejected a €35m bid from Spurs for Cengiz Under, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men had come in with an improved offer.

The report goes on to state that Tottenham’s bitter London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea, have also had the player scouted, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are looking at the 21-year-old as a potential replacement for veteran star Arjen Robben.

Roma are thought to have ramped up the price for the forward as they would owe his former club Istanbul Basaksehir 20 percent of any transfer fee received.

Now, Tuttomercatoweb suggest that the Gunners are leading Spurs in the race for Under by offering £29m to Roma.

Since his arrival in the Italian capital, Under has scored nine goals in Serie A and another four in the Champions League.

LEEDS TARGET ALAVES WINGER

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has targeted a January move for Alaves winger Ibai Gomez, according to reports in Spain.

The Whites are on the brink of losing one of the jewels in their crown, Samuel Saiz, who is close to agreeing a loan-to-become permanent return to Spain with LaLiga side Getafe.

Saiz has asked to leave Bielsa’s high-flying Championship side after failing to find his best form this season or settle in England, and it’s thought a deal to take him back to his homeland will be agreed in the coming days and rubberstamped as soon as the January window opens.

And the Whites have wasted little time in identifying a potential replacement, with Basque star Gomez the man Bielsa wants to fill Saiz’s boots at Elland Road.

AS claims Leeds, having watched the 29-year-old earlier this season, are now ready to make a firm approach.

The paper claims the Whites will have to move quickly, with Leicester City also in the running to sign the star, while he has also been linked with a return to former club Athletic Bilbao.

But with Alaves indicating their willingness to cash in, a link-up with his old Bilbao boss Bielsa now looks to be on the cards.

A fee of €4m has been mooted, with Leeds likely to use funds from the departure of Saiz.

AND THE REST

AC Milan remain interested in signing Cesc Fabregas but Chelsea won’t budge in their £10.8million (€12million) valuation of the midfielder (Calciomercato)

Milan and Inter could both move for Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis (Calciomercato.it)

Manchester United target Ozan Kabak is set to sign a new five-year contract with Galatasaray (Aksam)

Napoli and Inter are both chasing the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout (Calciomercato)

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reluctant to leave Real Madrid in January despite his lack of regular first-team football (Marca)

Long-term Liverpool target Keylor Navas is unhappy at his reserve role at Real Madrid and will target a move to the English Premier League next summer (AS)

Manchester United have been told that Ivan Perisic will be allowed to leave for €50m in the summer, with Bayern Munich emerging as rivals for his signature (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich have joined Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund in the hunt for Borussia Monchegladbach star Thorgan Hazard next month (Kicker)

Arsenal are considering a €15m deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey (various)

Getafe president Angel Torres has ruled out the sale of in-demand defender Djene Dakonam, amid talk of a move to Barcelona (Marca)

Juventus will beat Barcelona, Man City and Man Utd to the signing of talented Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt next summer for a fee in the region of €80m (Sport)

Spurs and Arsenal are both ‘hunting’ Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch (Bild)

Neymar is set to snub a return to Barcelona and stay at PSG this summer (Le10 Sport)

Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are all chasing Man City youngster Rabbi Matondo in a €11m deal next month (Kicker)

PSV boss Mark van Bommel is hoping to convince Arjen Robben to join the club on a free transfer this summer (Omroep Brabant)

Marcelo admits Real Madrid lost ‘the world’s best player’ in Cristiano Ronaldo last summer – but insists no individual is bigger than the club (Club del Deportista)

AC Milan have contacted Sassuolo over a January deal for midfielder Alfred Duncan (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as a top transfer target in 2019 (Don Balon)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, after earlier this week been linked with Liverpool (Bild)