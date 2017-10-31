Euro Paper Talk: Spurs contact striker; Arsenal opt for €34m Mexican

Arsenal are ready to pay €34m to sign the man expected to replace Alexis Sanchez, while Tottenham have been in contact with a highly-sought-after striker, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

WENGER SANCTIONS €34MILLION JANUARY SWOOP FOR MEXICAN

Arsenal are willing to meet the €34million transfer release clause on the head of Hirving Lozano in January, according to reports in the Dutch media.

The forward only joined PSV over the summer but has made an immediate impact in the Eredivisie, scoring seven times in his first eight matches for the club.

Arsenal have been known admirers of Lozano for some time and considered signing him from Mexican club Pachuca, prior to his €8million move to Holland. Both Manchester United and Manchester City were also thought to be admirers of the player during his time in Mexico, where he scored 43 times in 149 appearances.

However, it’s claimed Arsene Wenger has now given his blessing to the signing of Lozano in January after sending his scouts to make regular checks, and although the Mexican only signed a six-year deal in the summer, the €34m exit clause is not likely to scare off the Gunners.

It’s also claimed that any deal for Lozano will finally free up Alexis Sanchez to complete his long drawn-out move to the Etihad.

AND THE REST

Tottenham have contacted the father and agent of eight-goal Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun over a potential January move. The player is also wanted by Crystal Palace and Newcastle (Haberturk)

Real Madrid are plotting a January spending spree – with up to four players, including targets of Manchester United and Arsenal – in their sights (Diario Gol)

Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam – a reported target for both Liverpool and Manchester City – is poised to sign a new deal that will see his buy-out clause extended to €45million (Gazetta dello Sport)

Juventus are still interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, a long time target of the Old Lady (Tuttosport)

Juventus have also stepped up their interest in Emre Can and will offer Liverpool €25million for the player in January (Tuttosport)

Chelsea and Roma fans clashed in a pub brawl in front of the Coliseum in Rome on Monday evening (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are considering a move for youngsters Nicolo Barella and Han Kwang-Song. Midfielder Barella is currently impressing Cagliari while North Korea international Kwang-Song is currently on loan at Perugia from the same club (Calciomercato)

Lionel Messi leads a plethora of Barcelona stars to have expressed concerns at the tactics being played by new manager Ernesto Valverde (Diario Gol)

Schalke have made Leon Goretzka a huge offer to keep midfielder at the Bundesliga club amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United (Sky Deutschland)

Arsenal are considering a January move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho

Former Manchester City and Villarreal forward Enes Unal has joined fellow La Liga club Levante on emergency loan until the end of the season

AC Milan have issued an ultimatum to Vincenzo Montella, telling him he will be sacked if they don’t secure a Champions League place next summer (Tuttosport)