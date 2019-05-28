Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal to move for ideal Ramsey replacement

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Aaron Ramsey’s perfect replacement, while Barcelona are prepared to sell a winger who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL READY TO MOVE FOR DORTMUND ACE

Arsenal are being tipped to sign a Borussia Dortmund star as Aaron Ramsey’s replacement this summer.

According to claims from German news outlet Bild, contract talks between Mario Gotze and the Bundesliga outfit Dortmund have stalled over the player’s financial demands.

Gotze is understood to be required to take a pay cut if he is to remain at Dortmund, although a move to the Gunners could well be on the cards as Unai Emery is very keen on the player.

Ramsey’s free transfer switch to Juventus will leave a big hole in Arsenal’s creative midfield department and despite not yet fulfilling his enormous promise, a move to the Emirates could well be the catalyst for Gotze to take his game to the next level.

BARCELONA PUT ARSENAL, LIVERPOOL LINKED STAR UP FOR SALE

Barcelona are prepared to sell winger Ousmane Dembele this summer – a player heavily linked with a move to the Premier League – according to a report.

France attacker Dembele joined the Nou Camp in summer 2017, but has seen his time in Spain dogged by questions over his long-term stay at the club, while reports had that he will be shipped out in January following question marks over his attitude.

Arsenal and Liverpool in particular have been linked with the 22-year-old winger over the past few months, with Barca reportedly convinced he has a gaming addiction.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport states that the Barcelona board has decided to place Dembele in the shop window as they look to recoup some money from player sales.

The Catalan club’s leaders are ‘not at all satisfied with the performance offered by the player’ since his arrival, and ‘even less with his behavior away from the pitch’.

They would apparently be willing to sell Dembele for a fee of €100m in the upcoming window, which would represent a €25m loss on the fee they paid Dortmund two years ago.

The forward has accumulated 18 goals and 17 assists in 65 games at the Nou Camp, but those figures are ‘not enough’ to convince the Barca hierarchy.

AND THE REST

Belgium’s former Everton manager Roberto Martinez is Barcelona’s first option if Ernesto Valverde does not continue in charge of the Spanish champions. (RAC 1)

Gennaro Gattuso has stepped down as AC Milan head coach.

Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are among nine Barcelona players who could leave the club this summer. (Diario Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani will reject any opportunity to sign for Manchester United this summer. (France Football)

Spain defender Sergio Ramos has asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to let him leave the club for China.

Barcelona winger Malcom could be on his way out of the Catalan giants, 12 months after signing from Bordeaux. The 22-year-old Brazilian was linked with a loan switch to Tottenham and Everton in the January transfer window. (Sport)

Arsenal have made contact with AC Milan over the transfer of 20-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Real Madrid must pay Paris St-Germain forward Neymar £1.2m-a-week in order to take him to the Bernabeu. (AS)

Ajax’s Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, says reports linking him with a summer move to Manchester United should be taken with a “pinch of salt”. (Fox Sports)

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus is “sure” Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will join Bayern Munich this summer. (Sky Germany)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas has agreed a deal to manage Marseille. (France Football)

Real Madrid need to raise 300m euros in player sales this summer. (Marca)