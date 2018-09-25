Arsenal have stepped up their transfer plans by making a move to bring a Belgian star back to Europe, while Borussia Dortmund have made an early move to beat Liverpool to a January target, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL KEEN TO BRING BELGIAN BACK TO EUROPE

Arsenal are plotting a January move for Yannick Carrasco, according to reports in Italy.

The 25-year-old winger surprised plenty in January when he opted to leave Atletico Madrid for Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

Although Carrasco has caught the eye with some solid displays, scoring three times in 11 games, it’s claimed the Belgian has failed to settle in the Far East and is looking for a return to Europe when the transfer window reopens in January.

Calciomercato reports that, along with the Gunners, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli are also tracking the player, who will cost in the region of €25m.

Carrasco, who netted in the 2016 Champions League final for Atletico Madrid, opted for a move to China in February despite interest from Napoli.

But it seems a return to Europe beckons and the chance to move to London with Arsenal is reported to be a strong possibility for the player, who can play across the midfield.



AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund have made the first move to sign AC Milan and Liverpool target Dani Olmo after opening talks for the Dinamo Zagreb youngster (Marca)

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has been offered to Juventus – with reports in Italy bizarrely claiming he has been told he can leave on a free transfer (Calciomercato)

Mario Gotze has put Premier League clubs on alert after admitting his frustration at a lack of playing time at Borussia Dortmund under Lucien Favre (Bild)

Paul Pogba has decided his future lies at Juventus after getting fed up with the style of football Manchester United operate under Jose Mourinho (Tuttosport)

Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro has held talks with PSG over a possible move to the club in January (Le10 Sport)

Liverpool’s interest in Piotr Zielinski is forcing Napoli to rush through a new deal for the Poland midfielder, with his exit clause likely to raise to €150m (Calciomercato)

Francis Coquelin could start for Valencia for the first time in six months this week after rupturing his Achilles tendon back in March (AS)

Brazilian defender Luisao, 37, is set to leave Benfica after 15 seasons with the club (A Bola)

Manchester United are considering a €45m approach for Lucas Paqueta after Barcelona pulled out the race to sign the Flamengo midfielder (Globe Esporte)

Lyon star Lucas Tousart is emerging as a January transfer target for Inter Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has remained tight-lipped on reports he could be in line to replace under-fire Eusebio Di Francesco at the club (Radio Anch’Io Sport)

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is not interested in becoming the new Roma head coach (Corriere dello Sport)

Diego Simeone has reiterated Atletico Madrid should not be compared to Real Madrid or Barcelona, insisting “we are our own club” (Marca)

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle are among 18 clubs to have sent scouts to checked on goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos in recent weeks (Record)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has opened door to a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid (El Chiringuito)