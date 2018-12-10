Arsenal are looking to fund a move for one of the world’s top attackers by selling off a star man, while Liverpool want to re-sign a former star in a deal worth €45m, according to Monday’s European papers.

ARSENAL HOPEFUL OF SHOCK SWOOP FOR ICARDI

Reports in Spain claim Arsenal are looking to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January – and sign Mauro Icardi as his replacement.

The Gabon striker moved to Emirates Stadium last January from Borussia Dortmund and has proved a massive hit in his year-long stay in north London.

But after recently being involved in The Sun’s expose into the use of ‘hippy crack’ – along with Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi – Don Balon claims the Gunners will put the attacker up for sale.

And that will put Real Madrid on high alert for the player, who has long been considered a target for the club and was considered by the European champions the summer prior to his move to Arsenal from Dortmund.

And the Spanish outlet already believes Gunners boss Unai Emery has targeted Mauro Icardi as his replacement. The Inter Milan talisman has a €105m exit clause in his current contract and it’s suggested talks are already underway to bring the Argentina frontman to Emirates Stadium.

While Arsenal fans would no doubt welcome a player of Icardi’s standing to the club, the sale of fans’ favourite Aubameyang would not go down well with the 29-year-old having scored 22 times in 34 appearances for the club.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are preparing a €45m bid for AC Milan winger Suso, three years after he left Anfield for Italy for just £1m (Liga Financial)

Manchester United will fund a huge world-record move for Kylian Mbappe by putting Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez up for sale this summer (Don Balon)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has lost his patience with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and will sell the Manchester United target in January due to his poor form (Corriere della Serra)

Arsenal, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund are locked in a three-way battle to sign Real Valladolid defender Fernando Calero whose contract contains an €11m release clause (Cadena Ser)

Juventus are plotting a sensational move to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin. The Serie A leaders have put together a package deal which would see the midfielder return to the club in January, initially on loan, before completing a permanent move in the summer (Tuttosport)

PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa is a target for Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea in January (Le10 Sport)

Bayern Munich will rival Chelsea and Liverpool for Isco if Real Madrid decide to cash in on the midfielder (Bild)

Ousmane Dembele has been disciplined by Barcelona after turning up two hours late for training on Sunday (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany manager Joachim Low wants to return to club football with Real Madrid (ZDF)

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has confirmed they are trying to sign Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas in January (Sky Italia)

PSG have denied they are set to beat Barcelona and Manchester City to the €75million signing of Ajax defender Frenkie de Jong (L’Equipe)

Manchester United have been told they can only sign Porto defender Eder Militao if they meet his €50m buyout fee

Juventus CFO Fabio Paratici met representatives of Boca Juniors in Madrid on Sunday night to discuss Rodrigo Bentancur’s 50% sell-on clause. The Italians want to cancel that clause and pay Boca a transfer fee now (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid will look to send Vinicius Junior out on loan as Santiago Solari does not feel he is ready to be a regular first-teamer (Don Balon)

EXCLUSIVE: Former Derby County striker Aleksandar Prijovic is being lined up for a January move back to England, with Burnley, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and West Brom all keen

Tottenham have joined Roma in the race to sign Tonny Vilhena in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal and Manchester City target Junior Firpo has a release clause of €50million (AS)

Man Utd are set to seal the signing of star young Amiens forward Noam Emeran ‘in the coming weeks’ (RMC Sport)