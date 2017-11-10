Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd target keen to lower €65m buyout; Real Madrid block loan exit

A Manchester United target is desperate to lower his release clause and Real Madrid have blocked a January loan exit of a midfielder, according to Friday’s European papers.

ATLETICO RENEW INTEREST IN MAN UTD STAR

Atletico Madrid have reportedly renewed their interest in Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

The La Liga giants were keen on the former Athletic Bilbao star back in 2016, but boss Diego Simeone has been impressed with how Herrera’s game has developed in England and is keen to take advantage of the fact that the 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer.

Spanish outlet AS reports that Herrera is open to the idea of moving to the Spanish capital, particularly with Jose Mourinho actively looking to sign a new central midfield to form a three-man axis with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Herrera joined United from Bilbao in 2014 and has gone to make 93 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals in the process.

AND THE REST

Atletico Madrid central defender Jose Gimenez is desperate to lower his €65million release clause with Juventus and Manchester United in competition to sign him (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has blocked Marcos Llorente’s loan move to Alaves in January (Don Balon)

Reported Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti is happy at Barcelona and is not considering leaving the Camp Nou (Marca)

Sergio Ramos has thrown the door open for a potential move for Neymar in the summer by saying that Real Madrid are open to signing anyone

Paris St-Germain are seeking to make Chelsea boss Antonio Conte their next manager (Le Parisien)

Roma starlet Lorenzo Pellegrini has emerged as a Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target (Calciomercato)

Barcelona want to raise versatile star Sergi Roberto’s buyout clause to €400m (Mundo Deportivo)

Santos star Lucas Lima, a target for Manchester United, will be leave the club for Turkish outfit Besiktas in January (Fanatik)

Angel Di Maria has admitted he came close to joining Barcelona this summer (Dairio Sport)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has informed the club’s director’s that he wants them to find him a club in January (Don Balon)

Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, says he does not regret joining Chelsea (Marca)

Barcelona legend Xavi has confirmed his plans to retire at the end of the season and says he is considering going into coaching (Marca)

Leicester City winger Islam Slimani is one of 12 players on Fenerbahce’s January shortlist (Turkish Football)

Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini believes Pep Guardiola’s style of football has ruined Italian defending (Tuttosport)